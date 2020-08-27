NYC Top Plastic Surgeon Provides High End Cosmetic Procedures at Affordable Rates to Rebuild Women's Confidence

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goals Plastic Surgery, a premiere clinic in body aesthetics is offering competitive pricing not just to New Yorkers but people worldwide to reclaim their confidence. Founded by Dr. Sergey Voskin, a renowned doctor with a keen eye for art, beauty and cosmetic medicine, Goals specializes in making quality cosmetic surgery procedures affordable and accessible in the United States.

Dr. Sergey Voskin

The culmination of Dr. Voskin's love for aesthetics, medicine and helping people feel their best fueled the creation of Goals Plastic Surgery, a clinic with skilled doctors who have an artistic eye, medical knowledge, extensive training and impeccable bedside manners.

"Initially, I saw a gap in the market in New York City for affordable body contouring procedures. There was lack of knowledge and competitive pricing, but the demand from patients was prevalent which led them to travel to countries like the Dominican Republic to explore procedures and undergo potentially dangerous surgeries," says Dr. Voskin. This led Dr. Voskin to establish Goals Plastic Surgery, a practice with top doctors who deliver elective surgery services with utmost care, precision, affordability and incomparable results!

In addition to surgery, Goals also offers post-operative care in-house, as well as an extensive list of the newest technologies for aesthetic medicine. Goals views plastic and cosmetic surgery as a medium of artistic expression that displays itself in practical application of scientific knowledge, the production of what is beautiful, perfection of workmanship, perpetual quest for improvement in technique, and a skill attained through clinical experience, and above all making people feel happy about what they see in the mirror.

"We mostly see women of different ages and ethnic groups- including mothers, social elites and celebrities. Not one procedure fits all. Our doctors curtail body contouring procedures per the patients' body structure, health and of course, their own vision of beauty. Our doctors aim to create confident and better versions of our patients, without changing their identity and uniqueness," says Dr. Voskin.

Today, the most sought after procedure at Goals is Liposuction 360 with Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL). Goals provides the largest selection of the most innovative aesthetic services at the most affordable prices to people around the United States. The Company is quickly becoming an aesthetic industry leader and has offices in both New York, and Atlanta.

