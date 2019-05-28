NYC Website Design Company, Huemor, Shares Four Shopify Sites They Love and Why

NEW YORK, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There are thousands upon thousands of ecommerce shops across the web, yet only a select few truly deemed successful. A great ecommerce site is aesthetically pleasing and highly functional, built on a foundation of high-quality products and brilliant customer service. This all may seem daunting for a new or up-and-coming ecommerce business, which is why Huemor, a NYC website design company , has compiled a list of Shopify sites they love across various industries. Check them out below to see how exceptional design can transform your business outlook today.

Clothing Taylor Stitch : Established in 2010, Taylor Stitch gives its customers a personalized shopping experience with tailored clothing pieces accompanied by sophisticated style and fair prices. Its modern and sleek website puts their products at the forefront with a slideshow and concise, informative captions. Their call-to-action buttons are intuitive and the homepage visually enticing, so it's no wonder their revenue triples every year. Accessories Tens Sunglasses : 5-year-old Tens has cultivated a beautiful website to artistically showcase their brand and products. Defined by being founded on a photographer's wish to "filter the world" with the same warm filters we add to photos, you can feel the brand's style in the captivating video header on the front page, simple yet bold titles, and warm color scheme. An integrated Instagram feed encourages social media exposure and provides some additional visual pieces to enjoy. Intimates and Sleepwear Negative Underwear : Negative Underwear is built for women, by women, offering intimate and sleepwear pieces made to feel and look as nice as they fit. With a website as minimalist as the product design, their homepage captures the air of comfort and natural beauty with simple, product-focused images and a modest black-and-white layout. An integrated Instagram feed and a beautiful photo collection featuring everyday women in their products truly brings this Shopify site into the ecommerce top tier. Health and Beauty Cover FX : This makeup brand uses a soft color palette and smart product marketing on its ecommerce site, highlighting bestsellers high on the homepage and letting products stand out in monochromatic imagery. They let customers know what sets them apart from other makeup brands and encourage further customer interaction with a gallery of customer images cultivated from their Cover FX hashtag. Their free shipping minimum and free samples are prominently displayed at the site header.

These four sites are just a few of the many beautiful ecommerce websites across the internet. If these weren't enough to convince you of the power of successful ecommerce website design, contact the experts at Huemor to find out what a website redesign can do for your business.

