NYC Website Design Company, Huemor, Shares Six Do's and Don'ts for Your Product Page

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Designing a successful ecommerce website is key for any online or brick-and-mortar business alike but developing that website to its peak functionality can be a challenge. Of course, any great ecommerce website needs to be visually pleasing, highly functional, and intuitive to navigate, but the real star of the show is your product page. While the homepage and news articles may draw in an audience, it's the product pages that will push visitors to a purchase (or lack thereof). Knowing this, NYC Website design company , Huemor, is sharing 6 of the most useful do's and don'ts for your website product page. Check out some of the helpful advice below.

DO use high-quality images: High-quality images are an essential piece of an impactful online shopping experience. Blurry, badly edited, or discolored product photos give your site a bad image (pun intended). Provide customers with clear, detailed, and high-resolution images so they can see the details in the design, fabric, and feel of your product. DON'T crowd the product: While it's good to include a lot of detailed information regarding your product, it's important to remember that visuals attract attention. Avoid cluttering your product page with so much information that you outshine the true star: your product pictures. Tuck away detailed info into tabs or accordions the customer can expand if they want to know more. DO make your page intuitive: Your key call-to-action button on a product page should be obvious and contrast with the layout. The "Add to Cart" button should be highly visible and easy for customers to see; otherwise, your potential customers may click away without even adding the product to their cart. DON'T forget about the mobile layout: With more people shopping on their phones than ever before, it's imperative that your product pages look as attractive and work as well on mobile as they do on a standard computer screen. (This is called responsive design.) Whether the mobile layout is exactly the same as the desktop one or adjusted for mobile users, both pages should share the same general theme and functionality. DO tell a (visual) story: One way to get more value from the visuals on your product page is to make them tell a story. Compiling a series of lifestyle product photos helps customers imagine how they'd use your product in their daily lives. This creates a more personal connection with the product and can lead them to check out the other products you featured in that photo story. DON'T exclude customer input: Customers want to hear what other customers think about your products. Reviews on a product page might sound risky, but if you're confident in your product's quality, then letting users with authorized purchases submit reviews and personal product pictures can actually increase your sales...if your product is good.

Utilizing these 6 do's and don'ts on your own product page can transform your website performance and increase your website conversion rate. See what these tips can do for your ecommerce website today by reaching out to an experienced website design firm.

About Huemor: Huemor, ecommerce web design experts help ecommerce, beauty, SaaS, B2B, and nonprofit businesses create a best-in-class website experience to drive their online growth and improve their overall bottom line. Huemor's team of designers and developers work to create memorable websites that tell your brand's story, improve your key metrics, and display your brand with pride. Balancing memorable brand experiences with user-centric design, Huemor has amassed an impressive portfolio of case studies with successful clients, helping companies build memorable digital experiences for their brand across various industries.

