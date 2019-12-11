NYC Welcomes the Customer Experience Ecosystem: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange

Themed Unleash the Power of Organization-Wide Customer Centricity, the event will offer tools, insights and connections to help organizations design a winning customer experience strategy, one that will improve customer satisfaction rates, reduce customer churn, and ultimately increase revenue.

An Ask the Experts! Panel Discussion, Innovating and Disrupting the Customer Experience, will be moderated by Michael Truett, Professor, Customer Experience and Navigating Change, Rutgers University, and Head of Operations, Customer Success and Experience, Newsela. Panelists will include:

Amy Aragones , Senior Director, Customer and User Experience, GE Digital

, Senior Director, Customer and User Experience, GE Digital Katherine Lucas , Head of Client Experience and Alpha Platform Marketing, State Street

, Head of Client Experience and Alpha Platform Marketing, State Street Theresa Scheuble , Design Director, Johnson & Johnson

, Design Director, Johnson & Johnson Chris Vetrano , Head of Customer Experience, LBS, Lyft

, Head of Customer Experience, LBS, Lyft James Walker , Senior Vice President, Restaurants, Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs

The panelists will discuss research from last year showing that 75% of companies stated that their top objective for the year was improving customer experience. They will talk about how to spend more time on innovating and disrupting the customer experience to achieve growth objectives and seize new opportunities. Participants will leave with:

Real-world examples of innovation and disruption in the CX space

Insight into how much time it takes to become a customer-obsessed company

Best practices to align CX with your day-to-day business processes, including alignment with overall business goals, use of the new tools, and employee satisfaction

The event will also include a Success Story session, Designing the Customer's Digital Experience and a Capstone Session, What is the Right Balance Between Technology and Humanity in Customer Experience, as well as several other customer experience presentations, numerous networking opportunities, and a Food for Thought Luncheon.

About the Event

This new Customer Experience event will differentiate itself from so many others with a unique, highly interactive and hands-on learning approach focused on providing best practices and immediately implementable takeaways to leverage in the marketplace. To register, please click here, or for additional information, please email events.us@frost.com

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion

Contact:

Francesca Valente

Corporate Communications – Americas

P: +1 210 348 1012

E: francesca.valente@frost.com

http://www.frost.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

http://www.frost.com

