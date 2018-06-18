NYC Women Doctors Use Tech to Offer Access to Sexual Health Care

NEW YORK, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowNow Health is celebrating the launch of its new Start-Up website and App: KnowNOWSTD.com.

Sexual health is not easy. It is something intimate and private. When something does not go well "down there," it is an often uncomfortable and embarrassing trip to the doctor.

We Are KnowNowSTD.com Homepage for website describing what KnowNOW STD offers.

KnowNOW STD cuts to the chase and the discomfort and virtually brings you a doctor to your home or office via safe and secure video-conferencing that is also affordable.

STDs have hit a record high in America, particularly in urban areas and minority communities. It is time for a cost-effective intervention.

The KnowNOW platform offers online lab testing for all sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) like HIV, Gonorrhea, Chlamydia, Syphilis, Hepatitis C, Hepatitis B. As part of the lab testing you can visit with an online doctor who can also prescribe treatment for any STD if necessary.

KnowNOW has partnered with New York and New Jersey's largest and most cost-efficient labs like Quest, LabCorp, Sunrise, Bioreference and Enzo to make sure access is easy and affordable. KnowNOW has partnered with Athena Health as the electronic medical record (EMR) platform, eVisit as the telehealth platform and Klara for an encrypted medical texting platform.

The team — from medical providers to leadership — is made up of majority Women, Black, Latino, Immigrant, and LGBTQ members, so we offer a distinct view on health that other companies may not. KnowNOW's doctors all have over 15 years of experience and most are Spanish speaking. The website is also available in Spanish.

One of KnowNOW's founders and doctors, Dr. Diana Ramirez mentioned in a recent interview with a Spanish newspaper: "We need more women doctors and we need more health tech solutions from minority providers."

KnowNOW is offering Pre-exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) – one pill a day to prevent HIV/AIDS. PrEP has helped prevent the spread of HIV and has proven to be a cost-effective method. If taken daily, PrEP reduces the risk of getting HIV from sex by more than 90 percent. KnowNOW offers a prescription for PrEP by visiting one of our doctors online and getting pertinent lab tests done.

KnowNOW is offering women's sexual health care in treating simple and quickly treatable conditions like urinary tract infections (UTI), bacterial vaginosis and yeast infections. These conditions are very common in women and yet finding the time to see a doctor and getting a prescription is not easy and sometimes may lead to complications if not treated.

KnowNOW's costs are low and simple: Half of the cost of an Urgent Care Center or Primary Care Clinic:

$65 to be seen with a free follow-up if positive or $10/month for 12 months, with two visits included.

To avoid waiting to see a doctor or paying an excessive fee to be seen, visit KnowNOWSTD.com for sexual health needs.



About KnowNOW Health:

KnowNOW Health was created by three women primary care physicians asking themselves: "Why is it so difficult for people to get access to medical care? And secondly: "What can we do about it?" They partnered with business and tech friends and the result was KnowNOW Health, started in 2017. 16 months in the making the team developed KnowNOW STD working with the tech software company Mobikasa.

KnowNOW Health will be also offering traveler's medical care, opiate and tobacco cessation, and medical marijuana in 2018. The use of a virtual medical practice and the use of telehealth is definitely the future of medicine. The question KnowNOW Health and the team poses is: "How can telehealth be used to reach people who otherwise would not have access to healthcare?"

The KnowNOW mission is simple: Access, Privacy, Peace of Mind.

KnowNOW aims to play a role in reducing the severe health disparities in the U.S. The U.S. has one of the largest income-based health disparities in the world and spends the most on health care of all developed countries. KnowNOW Health aims to reach the Uninsured, Millennials, Women and the LGBTQ population. KnowNOW Health is available in New York and New Jersey and will be expanding to other states soon.

