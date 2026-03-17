NYC Workforce Organization JobsFirst Launches National Expansion with Philanthropic Backing

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JobsFirst NYC announced the launch of its national expansion, JobsFirst, today during its Strategic Plan Partnership Briefing in New York City, joined by leaders from the workforce and economic development, education, and philanthropic sectors. The expansion marks a major milestone as the organization scales its locally focused initiatives into a national platform advancing workforce development and economic opportunity across the United States.

The expansion focuses on replicating the model in five regions by 2030, with work currently underway in Pennsylvania and Nevada. Through partnerships with regional leaders, employers, educators, and philanthropic institutions, JobsFirst aims to strengthen workforce systems and expand pathways to economic mobility for young adults and workers.

Founded in New York City two decades ago, JobsFirst has demonstrated how coordinated investment, employer engagement, and workforce systems can expand opportunity for young adults and their communities. As part of its national expansion, regional partners will build locally driven JobsFirst initiatives designed for their economies and shaped by local stakeholders.

"The Pinkerton Foundation has supported JobsFirst NYC's work since its early years because of its ability to bring employers, educators, and community organizations together to strengthen pathways for young adults," said Laurie Dien, Vice President and Executive Director for Programs at The Pinkerton Foundation. "The expansion of this work to new regions reflects the strength of that collaborative model and its potential to help more communities connect young people to education, employment, and long term opportunity."

This expansion has been supported by significant philanthropic investment, including an unrestricted gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, along with regional investments and local capacity support from partners in Pennsylvania and Nevada, including the Scranton Area Community Foundation, Workforce Connections, Southern Nevada's Workforce Development Board, New Ways to Work, and MDRC.

"I am deeply grateful to our board, strategic partners, and local leaders who helped us reach this important milestone," said Marjorie Parker, CEO and President of JobsFirst NYC and JobsFirst. "For nearly two decades, JobsFirst NYC has shown what is possible when work, education, and community move together for young adults and their communities. Our national expansion reflects both the scale of the challenges facing the modern workforce and our commitment to building these same cohesive solutions alongside local and regional partners."

The organization's Board of Directors emphasized that this expansion represents a natural evolution of a proven framework.

Angela Ortiz, JobsFirst NYC Co-Chair and Vice President of Administration at Row New York, highlighted the significance of the moment. "After twenty years of refining our model in New York City, I am thrilled to see JobsFirst NYC take this important step in expanding its reach nationally as JobsFirst to benefit young people and communities across the country."

"This expansion is an important step in sharing our infrastructure based approach to economic mobility, proven successful in New York City, ensuring more young adults across the country have the systems they deserve and need to thrive," said Greg Hambric, JobsFirst NYC Co-Chair and Senior Director of Talent Acquisition at Warner Music Group.

Additional details about regional partnerships and implementation strategies will be announced in the coming months.

About JobsFirst: JobsFirst designs for work, education, and community alignment. The organization partners with regional employers, educators, workforce organizations, and philanthropic leaders to strengthen workforce systems and expand pathways to economic mobility for young adults and their communities.

SOURCE JobsFirstNYC