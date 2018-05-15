NYCEEC Adds New Leadership Capacity to Accelerate Growth

The new leadership team will focus on growing NYCEEC's lending platform and on exciting new initiatives to build energy efficiency and clean energy financing markets for commercial and multifamily buildings. On the horizon are the launch of C-PACE in New York City, the strategic expansion of NYCEEC's loan originations to an eight-state region including New York State, and continued innovation in support of critical initiatives such as net-zero affordable housing renovations through RetrofitNY.

Probst joins NYCEEC from Rocky Mountain Institute, where he served as a Managing Director and the Head of Sustainable Finance. Prior to that, he was a longtime Managing Director at Goldman Sachs, and before joining Goldman, was a Vice President in Salomon Brothers' Structured and Project Finance Group. Probst has served on the NYCEEC board since 2015.

"We've made great progress at NYCEEC on a challenging mission," said co-CEO Susan Leeds. "I'm excited to partner with Curtis to continue our important work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and benefit our communities by financing projects that lower energy costs, deliver more comfortable and resilient buildings and create jobs."

"Curtis's deep finance background and nonprofit experience have made him an invaluable board member," said NYCEEC Board Chair Jeff Brodsky, Vice Chairman of Related Companies. "We are delighted that he will join Susan in a leadership role."

"This is an exciting time for NYCEEC," said Mark Chambers, a NYCEEC board member and Director of the NYC Mayor's Office of Sustainability. "The organization is growing and evolving, and adding Curtis's energy and experience to Susan's proven capability will help New York City meet its climate goals."

"NYCEEC is demonstrating that innovative energy efficiency financing solutions can enable projects with multiple benefits for our buildings, our communities and our environment," said board member Sadie McKeown, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at the Community Preservation Corporation. "We are pleased to partner with NYCEEC on market-building initiatives like RetrofitNY that advance the efficiency financing sector and bring greater impact to affordable housing."

"The work of the NYCEEC team has been inspiring," said Curtis Probst. "NYCEEC has been able to address one of the key barriers to the widespread adoption of building energy efficiency and clean energy. I am excited to join Susan in an effort to drive accelerated impact as NYCEEC continues to expand into new technologies, markets and financial products."

NYCEEC is a leading non-profit finance company that provides loans and financing solutions for energy efficiency and clean energy projects. NYCEEC finances projects that save money, save energy and reduce greenhouse gases. We are helping our communities achieve a clean and sustainable future. NYCEEC has financed over $135 million of energy efficiency and clean energy projects across hundreds of buildings and nearly 5,000 affordable housing units. Learn more at www.nyceec.com.

