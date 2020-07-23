NYCHA Black Rally to Bring Black Lives Movement Center Stage for July 26th Kingsborough Houses Brooklyn Event

NEW YORK, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NYCHA Black Rally organizers announced today their official March + Rally to take place on Sunday, July 26th, 2020 from 12 Noon ET to 5 PM ET. The event will kick off at Kingsborough Houses at the African Mural, 2nd Walk location in Brooklyn New York 111233. Event attendees can take A, C, 3 or 4 trains to Utica Avenue and head to Bergen/Pacific St. Between Buffalo and Rochester Avenues.



The purpose of the rally is to effectively raise the concerns and calls to action for three demands:

1. Immediate maximum funding for NYCHA

NYCHA Black Rally- July 26th 2020 Kingsbridge Houses March + Rally

2. End Gun Violence by Addressing Root Causes

3. Defund the NYPD

The NYCHA Black Rally demands that New York City, New York State, along with the federal government ceases all run around activity and when it comes to the living conditions and repairs for the tenants of the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), and immediately fund healthy and sustainable living conditions. NYCHA is and has always been a community of predominantly lower-income black residents and families which is believed to be reason for delays in providing what is desperately needed. The event includes additional calls to action and hopes to also raise awareness and demand that the communities across NYC come together to end gun violence, a topic of contention where root causes of such violence are consistently ignored and glossed over within the black community by government officials. The events third demand is one that has been resounding loudly as of late. The NYCHA Black rally is demanding that the NYPD continues to be defunded and that the NYPD takes drastic measures to ensure changes that will result in the true safety and protection of New York City's Black communities.

Speakers for the event include but are not limited to:

Jamell Henderson - Event Organizer from House of Henderson

- Event Organizer from House of Henderson Hakeem Jeffries - Congressman of the 8th district

- Congressman of the 8th district NYCHA students + NYCHA residents

Alicka Ampry-Samuel - Councilwoman of the 41st District and Chair of NYCHA committee & NYC Council Member

Jabari Brisport , Senator-Elect of the 25th district

, Senator-Elect of the 25th district Khaleel Anderson - Assemblyman Elect of the 31st district

"Residents of NYCHA are real people. Like myself. There is a gross misconception that residents are ghetto, uneducated, gangbangers, when in reality the rent in NYC is too high for many to meet their basic needs without living in low-income housing, working multiple jobs, or residing with a number of roommates. This is not an uncommon cry. This is not a new problem. The fact that NYCHA is predominantly black and needs go ignored is yet another symptom of the systematic oppression that black people are experiencing daily." States Jamell Henderson- Creator and Head Organizer of The Black NYCHA Rally. We are demanding that our residents needs to be met, that gun reform occurs to ensure the safety of our communities and our youth. We are also continuously calling for the defunding of the NYPD who have proven they are not effective in policing black communities or responding to our needs as public servants but instead as tyrants and tormentors."

Additional organizers and supporters of the event include NYCC, Housing Justice Coalition, Strategies for Black Lives, The Black Code Revolution, Voices of Black Powher, Walk Away Sis Podcast, United Mexicans of America, Mic Check Collective, New York Civilian Defense, and Black Lives Matter Brooklyn.

For more information on The Black NYCHA Rally please email [email protected]

Media Contact:

Monique Tatum

877-841-7244

[email protected]

SOURCE NYCHA Black Rally