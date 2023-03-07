NYCM Foundation Announces $50,000 Donation to Local United Way

Employees Surpass Goal with Additional Donation

EDMESTON, N.Y., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The NYCM Foundation announced a $50,000 donation to the United Way of Delaware and Otsego Counties in support of its mission to improve the quality of life for local residents in the areas of income, education, and health.

NYCM Insurance CFO/CRO/Treasurer Michael Perrino, NYCM Insurance First SVP Jeremy Robinson, United Way of Otsego and Delaware Executive Director Elizabeth Monaco, NYCM Insurance President/CEO Cheryl Robinson, and NYCM Insurance SVP of Risk Management.

NYCM Insurance President and CEO Cheryl Robinson said, "At NYCM, our purpose is to express and demonstrate genuine care for people's well-being so that others have hope for a better tomorrow and the courage to persevere. NYCM has always had a strong commitment to our local communities, and we are excited to strengthen our relationship with the United Way and demonstrate our genuine care."

In addition to the foundation's donation, NYCM Insurance employees surpassed their goal in fundraising for the United Way of Delaware and Otsego Counties. A total of $2,077 was donated by 130 employees across the state, surpassing their goal of $2,000. The company also held a "Lunch and Learn" info session on the United Way's impact, which was attended by 231 employees.

"Having NYCM's support this year is such a blessing," said United Way of Delaware and Otsego Counties Executive Director Elizabeth Monaco. "NYCM kicked it off with a corporate donation of $50,000 and I was stunned. Then employees began to donate, and they generously contributed more than $2,000. From the bottom of my heart I cannot thank everyone enough for their support and generous donations. Because of NYCM we have surpassed our goal for Otsego County, and we will be able to provide funding at a level higher than organizations have received in that community in several years."

Robinson added, "We felt it was a critical moment for NYCM to support our local United Way chapter. Reaching out to our local counties is important as there is currently a large gap in available funds with the needs of these communities which the United Way is uniquely positioned to meet."

About NYCM. NYCM Insurance is a property and casualty insurance carrier that has been providing coverage to residents and businesses in New York since 1899. The company has grown tremendously over the last 120 years and is currently under the direction of founder VanNess Robinson's great-great-granddaughter, Cheryl Robinson. Aside from the Edmeston headquarters, NYCM Insurance has three additional offices in Sherburne, Canajoharie, and Orchard Park. With a team of over 850 employees, and a network of over 1,200 independent agents, NYCM Insurance is dedicated to providing superior service and a quality customer experience to their over 535,000 customers. Insurance lines include Home, Auto, Umbrella, and Business. NYCM Insurance is recipient of A.M. Best Company's Standing the Test of Time Award for maintaining an A rating for over 75-years. To learn more about NYCM's services, visit www.nycm.com.

