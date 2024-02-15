NYCM Insurance Celebrates 125 Years of Business

"We are incredibly proud to reach this 125-year milestone, a testament to the trust our customers, business partners, employees, and communities have placed in us," said NYCM Insurance President/CEO, Cheryl Robinson.

Originally established and incorporated in the small upstate town of Edmeston, NY by a group of 27 businessmen and residents after one farmer lost everything to a fire, the company now has a team of over 880 employees and a network of more than 1,200 independent agents across the state.

Throughout the decades, NYCM has evolved to fit the insurance needs of its customers, and for the second year in a row was ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction Among Auto Insurers in New York in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.

With offices located in Edmeston, Sherburne, Canajoharie, and Orchard Park, NYCM has grown tremendously over the years. "Our commitment to genuine care and dedication to customers and communities will continue to guide us forward as we look to the future, remaining focused on providing personalized service, innovations, and protecting what matters most to our customers," Robinson said.

NYCM kicked off their anniversary celebration over the weekend with an inaugural Super Bowl commercial, sharing a look back in time to where their humble beginnings have brought them today.

To read more about NYCM's history, click here.

About NYCM. NYCM Insurance is a property and casualty insurance carrier that has been providing coverage to residents and businesses in New York since 1899. With a team of over 880 employees, and a network of over 1,400 independent agents, NYCM Insurance is dedicated to providing superior service and a quality customer experience to their over 575,000 customers. Insurance lines include Home, Auto, Umbrella and Business. NYCM Insurance is rated A by A.M. Best Company. NYCM Insurance received the highest score in New York in the J.D. Power 2022-2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Satisfaction Studies of customers' satisfaction with their auto insurance provider. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

Contact Kelly Pylinski, Brand Management Division Manager

[email protected]

800-234-6926

SOURCE NYCM Insurance