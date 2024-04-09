NYCM Insurance Officially Marks 125th Anniversary

"We began our office renovation project four years ago with the goal of updating our four office locations to offer more room and intentional spaces for teams to collaborate. From the beginning, we also knew we wanted to showcase our history," said NYCM Insurance President/CEO, Cheryl Robinson. "To have a permanent space at our Edmeston headquarters to walk through and see the hard work of our employees over the years come to fruition is really special."

The company proudly kicked off its 125th milestone with a memorable super bowl commercial in February that was filmed locally, with locations spanning from their Sherburne and Edmeston office locations, to on-site with their partners at the Farmers' Museum. "Thanks to our great partnership with the Fenimore and Farmers' museums in Cooperstown, we were able to offer an authentic look and feel to our 1899 scenes, portraying our humble roots," said Kelly Pylinski, Division Manager of Brand Management. "This commercial was a key part of our overall anniversary campaign, telling the story of NYCM Insurance and bringing it to life for viewers."

As it continues to celebrate its 125th anniversary, the company is focusing on its innovations for customer experiences, both in offerings to its customers as well as ways they are reaching the public. "We are in tune with what our customers are looking for and expect with their insurance experience," Robinson continued. "With enhancements to the way we handle claims digitally, we are able to streamline communication as we remain focused on offering a personalized and quality customer experience for many more years to come."

In addition, the company is excited to offer employment opportunities, and will be hosting a career fair with on-site interviews on April 10th and 11th at their Edmeston location. "As our business continues to grow in an evolving market, our team is growing to meet that need," said Robinson. "We are looking to add more than 50 team members over the next year, a testament to our commitment of providing genuine care to our valued customers." Visit www.nycm.com/careers for more information.

To read more about NYCM's history, click here.

About NYCM. NYCM Insurance is a property and casualty insurance carrier that has been providing coverage to residents and businesses in New York since 1899. With a team of over 880 employees, and a network of over 1,400 independent agents, NYCM Insurance is dedicated to providing superior service and a quality customer experience to their over 575,000 customers. Insurance lines include Home, Auto, Umbrella and Business. NYCM Insurance is rated A by A.M. Best Company. NYCM Insurance received the highest score in New York in the J.D. Power 2022-2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Satisfaction Studies of customers' satisfaction with their auto insurance provider. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

