NYCM Insurance Ranked Among Best Companies to Work for in New York for 6th Year Running

EDMESTON, N.Y., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth consecutive year, NYCM Insurance has been ranked among the 2023 Best Companies to Work for in New York. The announcement was made by the New York State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management, Best Companies Group, and Rochester Business Journal at an awards ceremony on April 19.

NYCM Insurance Vice President of Customer Service Bill Couperthwait, Vice President of People Development Michele Couperthwait, Vice President of Human Resources Denise Klein, President/CEO Cheryl Robinson, Career Development & Life Coach Amanda Lull, Public Relations Supervisor Stephanie Bader, and CFO/CRO/Treasurer Mike Perrino.

"We are humbled to be receiving this award for the sixth year in a row," said NYCM Insurance President and CEO Cheryl Robinson. "This achievement is only possible because of each and every one of our team members and the investments they make in NYCM to always give their best, to embrace collaborative teamwork, to build relationships and demonstrate genuine care. It's what makes NYCM such a great place to work."

Best Companies to Work for in New York identifies, recognizes, and honors the best places of employment in New York in three categories: small, medium, and large companies. NYCM Insurance was recognized among the large companies category for companies with more than 250 employees.

"This year's Best Companies to Work for in New York know the importance of communication, onboarding, feedback loops, flexibility, and diversity and inclusion in a successful work environment. They make sure their staffers feel appreciated, engaged and successful," said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media. "Along with our partners, the New York State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management and the Best Companies Group, we are honored to recognize the accomplishments of these outstanding businesses."

With more than 850 employees, NYCM Insurance strives to be an innovator in company culture by actively investing in employees' health and well-being. Known for its "employee-first" approach, NYCM offers employees a number of personal and professional development opportunities, including programs such as its 365 Passport to Wellness, Employee Enrichment Journey, and Education Incentive Program.

About NYCM. NYCM Insurance is a property and casualty insurance carrier that has been providing coverage to residents and businesses in New York since 1899. The company has grown tremendously over the last 120 years and is currently under the direction of founder VanNess Robinson's great-great-granddaughter, Cheryl Robinson. Aside from the Edmeston headquarters, NYCM Insurance has three additional offices in Sherburne, Canajoharie, and Orchard Park. With a team of over 850 employees, and a network of over 1,200 independent agents, NYCM Insurance is dedicated to providing superior service and a quality customer experience to their over 535,000 customers. Insurance lines include Home, Auto, Umbrella, and Business. NYCM Insurance is a recipient of A.M. Best Company's Standing the Test of Time Award for maintaining an A rating for over 75-years. To learn more about NYCM's services, visit www.nycm.com.

