NYCM Insurance Ranked Among Best Companies to Work for in New York for 7th Year Running

EDMESTON, N.Y., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the seventh consecutive year, NYCM Insurance has been ranked among the 2024 Best Companies to Work for in New York State. The announcement was made by the New York State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management, Best Companies Group, and Rochester Business Journal at an awards ceremony last month.

"We are proud to be receiving this award for the seventh consecutive year," said NYCM Insurance President and CEO Cheryl Robinson. "When I think about the employees who make this award possible, I am humbled. Team NYCM is made of wonderful people who support one another, embrace collaborative teamwork, and demonstrate genuine care. Our team is truly amazing, they make NYCM such a great place to work."

Best Companies to Work for in New York separates companies into categories by size to recognize and honor those with impressive work environments. NYCM Insurance falls into the largest category with more than 250 employees and is recognized as one of the best.

"This year's Best Companies to Work for in New York create a professional environment where people love their work. They know the employees in their organizations are the key to their success," said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director, BridgeTower Media/Rochester Business Journal. "The Rochester Business Journal is pleased to join the New York State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management and the Best Companies Group in recognizing the achievements of these deserving companies."

NYCM Insurance strives to be a leader and innovator in company culture by investing in employee health and well-being. With over 880 employees, NYCM understands the importance of embodying their core values and is known for its "employee-first" approach. With various personal and professional development opportunities, including programs for wellness, enrichment, and continuing education, NYCM Insurance continues to invest in building an environment where employees feel valued and empowered to achieve their best.

About NYCM. NYCM Insurance is a property and casualty insurance carrier that has been providing coverage to residents and businesses in New York since 1899. With a team of over 880 employees, and a network of over 1,400 independent agents, NYCM Insurance is dedicated to providing superior service and a quality customer experience to their over 575,000 customers. Insurance lines include Home, Auto, Umbrella and Business. NYCM Insurance is rated A by A.M. Best Company. NYCM Insurance received the highest score in New York in the J.D. Power 2022-2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Satisfaction Studies of customers' satisfaction with their auto insurance provider. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

