NYCM Insurance Receives First Ever "Culture Creator" Award by Commerce Chenango

NORWICH, N.Y., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 17th, 2021, NYCM Insurance was recognized as this year's "Culture Creator" at the Celebration of Commerce Chenango Gala. The Gala is a celebration of member businesses nominated by their peers, and winners are chosen for their accomplishments and achievements this past year.

NYCM recognizes the importance of a healthy, balanced company culture, and providing a space that facilitates growth. "We are honored to accept this award," says President and CEO Dan Robinson. "We strive to make NYCM an amazing place to work for the caring people who work here. Our true success comes from our employees' incredible passion and dedication to our entire ecosystem."

NYCM strives to be a leader and innovator when it comes to company culture. "They invested in their employees' overall health and well-being by providing and supporting professional development opportunities and promoting from within their organization," says Commerce Chenango President & CEO, Kerri Green. "They encourage a team approach, work hard to build a culture of support and trust, and encourage volunteerism, all while maintaining an "employee first" mind-set."

NYCM provides personal and professional development opportunities with internal programs such as their 365 Passport to Wellness Program, Employee Enrichment Journey, as well as their education incentive program. To learn more about NYCM's development programs, their culture, or their employees, click here.

About NYCM. NYCM Insurance is a property and casualty insurance carrier that has been providing coverage to residents and businesses in New York since 1899. The company has grown tremendously over the last 120 years and is currently under the direction of founder VanNess Robinson's great grandson, V. Daniel Robinson II. Aside from the Edmeston headquarters, NYCM Insurance has three additional offices in Sherburne, Canajoharie and Orchard Park. With a team of over 800 employees, and a network of over 1,200 independent agents, NYCM Insurance is dedicated to providing superior service and a quality customer experience to their over 525,000 customers. Insurance lines include Home, Auto, Umbrella and Business. NYCM Insurance is rated A by A.M. Best Company. To learn more about NYCM's services, visit www.nycm.com

