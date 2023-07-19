NYCM Insurance Receives J.D. Power Award for 2nd Year in a Row

NYCM Insurance

19 Jul, 2023, 09:44 ET

NY-Exclusive Insurance Company Ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Auto Insurers in New York; 1st in 4 out of 5 study factors

EDMESTON, N.Y., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, NYCM Insurance is proud to announce being ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction Among Auto Insurers in New York in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.

NYCM Insurance President/CEO Cheryl Robinson and CFO/CRO/Treasurer Mike Perrino holding the 2022 & 2023 J.D. Power Trophies for #1 in Customer Satisfaction Among Auto Insurers in New York.
J.D. Power published the results of its 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study on June 13. Providing regional analyses of customers' perceptions of their auto insurer's ability to meet their expectations, the study examines customer satisfaction in five factors: (in alphabetical order) Billing Process & Policy Information; Claims; Interaction; Policy Offerings; and Price. NYCM Insurance ranked #1 in four out of the five study factors: Billing Process & Policy Information; Claims; Interaction; and Price.

"Winning a J.D. Power Award two years in a row is an incredible accomplishment, and to do so while placing first in four out of five study factors is a true testament to the dedication of our entire ecosystem here at NYCM," said NYCM Insurance President/CEO Cheryl Robinson. "As a carrier solely serving New York State, we feel especially honored to be receiving this award. Customer care is one of our biggest priorities and something we take very seriously. We're proud to offer award-winning insurance, and that our commitment to our customer's satisfaction is recognized."

The 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study also found that nearly one-third (31 percent) of auto insurance customers had experienced a rate increase during the last year. While overall satisfaction with auto insurance dropped 12 points (on a 1,000-point scale), NYCM Insurance improved its satisfaction score by 8 index points.

To learn more about NYCM Insurance, click here.

About NYCM: NYCM Insurance is a property and casualty insurance carrier that has been providing coverage to residents and businesses in New York since 1899. The company has grown tremendously over the last 120 years and is currently under the direction of founder VanNess Robinson's great-great-granddaughter, Cheryl Robinson. Aside from the Edmeston headquarters, NYCM Insurance has three additional offices in Sherburne, Canajoharie, and Orchard Park. With a team of over 850 employees, and a network of over 1,200 independent agents, NYCM Insurance is dedicated to providing superior service and a quality customer experience to over 535,000 customers. Insurance lines include Home, Auto, Umbrella, and Business. NYCM Insurance is a recipient of A.M. Best Company's Standing the Test of Time Award for maintaining an A rating for over 75-years. To learn more about NYCM's services, visit www.nycm.com.

About J.D. Power: J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

Contact: [email protected]
800-234-6926

