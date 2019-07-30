NYCM Insurance Selects FirstLight for Ethernet Private Line Service

ALBANY, N.Y., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstLight, a leading provider of fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast, announced today that New York Central Mutual Insurance (NYCM) has selected FirstLight as its provider for fiber-based Ethernet connectivity. FirstLight's Ethernet Private Line (EPL) service will provide NYCM with a redundant circuit between its Edmeston and Sherburne offices in central New York.

NYCM Insurance has been providing its customers with home, auto and business insurance coverage in the state of New York for over 120 years. With a superior customer experience at the center of its philosophy, NYCM prides itself on the company's relationships with both customers and agents. NYCM headquarters remain in the company's hometown of Edmeston, NY, with satellite offices in Sherburne, Buffalo and Amsterdam. NYCM began its relationship with FirstLight through a search for a reputable provider for a private, dedicated Ethernet connection for redundancy between its Sherburne and Edmeston locations.

"We needed a provider with fiber in our area to establish the redundant connection between offices," stated NYCM's Infrastructure Business Unit Manager, Tony Laria. "Not only did FirstLight offer the infrastructure and services we were looking for, but its team was responsive to our needs, thorough and a pleasure to work with throughout the process."

NYCM Insurance is leveraging FirstLight's EPL service for several types of traffic including voice, email and file-sharing.

"We're delighted that NYCM Insurance selected FirstLight for its WAN solution," stated Kurt Van Wagenen, President and CEO of FirstLight. "Our Ethernet service is delivered over our own low latency fiber optic network and offers symmetrical, full-duplex, guaranteed bandwidth to businesses, like NYCM Insurance, where quality and efficiency are of the utmost importance. We're proud to offer this service to our customers in New York State and throughout the Northeast."

With multiple classes of service, FirstLight's Ethernet solutions not only support today's voice, data and video applications, but have the flexibility to accommodate future applications as business needs evolve. This Layer 2 service is designed in accordance with Metro Ethernet Forum (MEF) standards to ensure a high quality and reliable Ethernet service and is available in point-to-point, point-to-multipoint and multipoint-to-multipoint configurations.

For more information, visit http://www.firstlight.net .

About FirstLight

FirstLight, headquartered in Albany, New York, provides fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast connecting nearly 9,000 locations in service with more than 30,000 locations serviceable by our 15,000-route mile network. FirstLight offers a robust suite of advanced telecommunications products featuring a comprehensive portfolio of high bandwidth connectivity solutions including Ethernet, wavelength and dark fiber services as well as dedicated Internet access solutions, data center, cloud and voice services. FirstLight's clientele includes national cellular providers and wireline carriers and many leading enterprises, spanning high tech manufacturing and research, hospitals and healthcare, banking and financial, secondary education, colleges and universities, and local and state governments.

To learn more about FirstLight, visit www.firstlight.net , or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

+1 866.695.3629 ext. 6

pr@jsa.net

SOURCE FirstLight

Related Links

http://firstlight.net

