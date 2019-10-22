NYC's Animal Medical Center Announces $70 Million Capital Campaign, "Gift of Love"

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Animal Medical Center (AMC), the world's largest non-profit animal hospital, has launched the public phase of its $70 million Gift of Love capital campaign, the largest campaign in the institution's nearly 110-year history. The fundraising effort has already raised over 60 percent of its goal from 50 leadership donors.

Located in the heart of New York City’s biomedical community, the renovated exterior will display Animal Medical Center’s role as a preeminent institution for veterinary care and research. The Gift of Love campaign will expand AMC’s clinical and client space by more than 11,000 square feet.

The dual focus of AMC's Gift of Love capital campaign is to dramatically transform and renovate the 60-year old building by updating more than 26,000 square feet of existing clinical and client space, while expanding the hospital by more than 11,000 square feet. These improvements will enable AMC to meet the increased demand for patient care, enhance its coveted postgraduate veterinary education program, and strengthen its cutting-edge research on naturally occurring diseases.

An iconic New York City institution for over a century, AMC's 109 veterinarians provide collaborative care across 17 specialties. AMC runs one of the most prestigious postgraduate education programs in the field, and is the only Level 1 Veterinary Trauma Center in NYC. In 2018, AMC treated 54,000 patient visits, doubling its caseload over the last decade.

Driven by strong support from the Board of Trustees and donors, the quiet phase of AMC's Gift of Love campaign has already raised nearly $43 million of its $70 million goal, bolstered by a series of landmark, seven-figure gifts. Among these donors: Mr. and Mrs. William R. Acquavella, Chris and Bruce Crawford, Ann and Charles B. Johnson, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Foundation, Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth G. Langone, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Liberman, Mrs. Marianne C. Mebane, Mrs. Katharine J. Rayner, Mrs. Oscar de la Renta, Mrs. Emilia Saint-Amand Krimendahl, Mr. and Mrs. David T Schiff, and Mr. and Mrs. Andrew H. Tisch.

"AMC is the standard-bearer for excellence in the veterinary field, and this campaign will ensure that AMC continues to deliver world-class patient care, drive groundbreaking research, and pioneer new discoveries that are making a difference in both animal and human medicine," said Kathryn Coyne, Chief Executive Officer at AMC.

"The Gift of Love committee has done an enormous amount of work to create the foundation for a successful campaign, both in terms of planning and fundraising," said Robert Liberman, Chairman, Board of Trustees. "We are deeply grateful to our donors for their unwavering commitment to AMC. To have surpassed the 60 percent mark of our $70 million goal before launching the public phase is a testament to our donors' unbridled support, enthusiasm, and a strong belief in the importance of this project."

Funds secured through the Gift of Love campaign will invest in:

-The second floor will be completely renovated: The footprint of the new Emergency Room and Intensive Care Unit will nearly triple in size, along with six new clinical rooms.

-A major expansion on the third floor will include an updated Special Care Unit (with separate areas for feline and canine recovery), an outdoor dog run and park, and amenity spaces for visitors.

-The fourth floor will feature the new Integrative Health Center, with medical day-care, nutritionist and pet behaviorist services, and an expanded Education Center.

- The Peri-Operative and Surgical Center will be relocated to the seventh floor, with four additional operating rooms.

-An additional elevator will separate the client's experience from the internal activities of the hospital.

Design of the hospital's renovation and expansion was created by the architectural firm, Perkins and Will. Groundbreaking is scheduled in Spring 2020, with complete construction by the end of 2022.

About Animal Medical Center

Animal Medical Center is the world's largest non-profit animal hospital with 100+ veterinarians providing the highest quality medical care across 17 specialties. AMC's pioneering clinical research advances veterinary knowledge, and our education programs train the next generation of veterinary leaders and provide pet owners with quality pet health information. AMC is proud to offer our services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To learn more, visit: www.amcny.org .

