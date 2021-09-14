NYC'S Animal Medical Center Appoints Inaugural Chief Veterinary Technician

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Animal Medical Center (AMC) has appointed Jaclyn Mavros, LVT, as Chief Veterinary Technician, the first in the hospital's 111-year history and one of only a handful of animal hospital's nationwide with this role. Ms. Mavros will be responsible for the management of the veterinary technician workforce and related patient care services, including oversight of Nurse Mangers, Licensed Veterinary Technicians (LVT), Veterinary Assistants, and Clinical Educators. Ms. Mavros will ensure compliance with patient care safety standards, foster the professional growth of LVTs and Veterinary Assistants, manage and assess quality improvement of patient care across all services, and assist in strategic planning for the hospital's future growth plans. A member of the Senior Management team, Ms. Mavros will also join Dr. Katherine Quesenberry, Chief Medical Officer and Dr. Chad West, Chief Clinical Officer in the Office of Medical Affairs.

"Ms. Mavros's experience as a Licensed Veterinary Technician and seasoned manager will add tremendous value to the Animal Medical Center. Our technicians are the backbone of our hospital, and Jackie is passionate about elevating their role to best serve our patients. As our industry continues to evolve, her forward-thinking will ensure that our technicians not only play a key role leading the hospital but in leading the veterinary industry as well. I am grateful that Ms. Mavros has joined our team. She will be an excellent leader," said Neil McCarthy, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at AMC.

"I'm honored to join the Animal Medical Center as the hospital's first Chief Veterinary Technician, and I look forward to advancing AMC's mission of offering the absolute best care for animals," said Ms. Mavros.

Jaclyn Mavros joins AMC with over 15 years as a Licensed Veterinary Technician and manager. She previously served as the Supervisor of General Care, ICU, and Oncology at Long Island Veterinary Specialists, managing a staff of 65 Veterinary Technicians and Assistants. Ms. Mavros also worked as an LVT at Corner Animal Hospital and managed the surgical services at North Shore Animal League of America.

About Animal Medical Center

The Animal Medical Center (AMC) is the world's largest non-profit animal hospital with 100+

veterinarians providing the highest quality medical care across more than 20 specialties and

services, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Our mission to provide the best in care, research, and

education has been the foundation of our work for over a century. Learn more at:

www.amcny.org/giftoflove

Contact:

Barbara Ross

201-236-1771

[email protected]

SOURCE The Animal Medical Center-NYC

