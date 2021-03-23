NYC's Animal Medical Center Launches Ask The Vet Podcast with SiriusXM

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Animal Medical Center (AMC), the largest non-profit animal hospital in the world, announced today that the popular SiriusXM show Ask The Vet is now available as a podcast on all major platforms. The monthly, one-hour talk show hosted by Dr. Ann Hohenhaus debuted on SiriusXM Stars channel 109 in 2017 and covers a variety of pet health topics.

Each episode features: an interview with a newsmaker in the pet health community; timely pet health information and tips; interesting animal stories from around the globe; and an in-depth Q&A with pet parents.

The debut podcast episode of Ask The Vet features an interview with Eileen Hanavan, Director, Volunteer & Foster Engagement at the ASPCA Adoption Center in New York City, discussing the recent surge in interest to foster and adopt animals; how animal shelters across the country have adapted to continue to help animals in need amid the COVID-19 crisis; and the benefits of volunteering as a foster caregiver or adopting a pet from a shelter.

"For 110 years, education has been at the core of the Animal Medical Center's mission. The new Ask The Vet podcast broadens our reach, enabling us to bring AMC's knowledge and expertise in veterinary medicine to pet parents around the globe," said Kathryn Coyne, President and Chief Executive Officer of AMC. "We are so grateful to SiriusXM for another amazing opportunity."

"Ask The Vet was recently awarded a Maxwell Medallion for excellence in audio communication by the Dog Writers Association of America," said Ann Hohenhaus, DVM, DACVIM (Oncology and Small Animal Internal Medicine), Staff Doctor at AMC and host of Ask The Vet. "With the new Ask The Vet podcast, I'm excited to bring timely, relevant, and award-winning pet health content to pet parents everywhere to help them better care for their animals."

The Ask The Vet podcast will be available on the Animal Medical Center's website www.amcny.org/AsktheVet and on all major podcast platforms, including Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, and Pandora.

About the Host

Dr. Ann Hohenhaus is a third-generation veterinarian who is a board certified specialist in both Oncology and Small Animal Internal Medicine by the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine. She is an avid blogger and has written for multiple media outlets including www.amcny.org and vetstreet.com. In 2019, Dr. Hohenhaus was honored by the New York City Veterinary Medical Association with their Outstanding Service to Veterinary Medicine Award. Previously, she received the DeBakey Award for Excellence in Journalism from the Foundation for Biomedical Research for "Dogs Go To Bat Against Lou Gehrig's Disease." Dr. Hohenhaus has also created content for publications such as Ladies Home Journal and Real Simple Magazine.

Dr. Hohenhaus is an active participant in AMC's research mission and has written extensively in the veterinary literature. She is listed as an author on over 40 publications in PubMed in the disciplines of oncology, internal medicine, and transfusion medicine, including: squamous cell carcinoma, mast cell tumors, melanoma, exocrine pancreatic insufficiency, and anemia. She has authored over 20 veterinary textbook chapters and is currently investigating immunotherapy for hemangiosarcoma in dogs. Dr. Hohenhaus lectures nationally and internationally, most recently in Tokyo, Japan and Lima, Peru.

In her spare time, Dr. Hohenhaus raises foster kittens as a member of the ASPCA Foster Kitten Team.

About the Animal Medical Center

The Animal Medical Center (AMC) is the world's largest non-profit animal hospital with 100+ veterinarians providing the highest quality medical care across more than 20 specialties and services, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Our mission to provide the best in care, research, and education has been the foundation of our work for over a century. We've launched the Gift of Love campaign to ensure we're here for the next century, and beyond. Learn more at www.amcny.org/giftoflove

Contact:

Barbara Ross

201-236-1771

[email protected]

SOURCE Animal Medical Center-NYC