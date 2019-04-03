NYC's Animal Medical Center Secures $20 Million in Major Gifts

NEW YORK, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Animal Medical Center (AMC) announced $20 million in major gifts.

The $20 million is comprised of four $5 million gifts from Elaine Langone, Katharine Rayner, Emilia Saint-Amand Krimendahl, and the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Foundation. As the largest and most comprehensive multi-specialty non-profit animal hospital in the world, these gifts ensure that AMC remains at the forefront of veterinary medicine and can continue to grow to meet client demand.

An iconic New York City institution for over a century, AMC's 100 veterinarians provide collaborative care across 17 specialties. In 2018, AMC treated 54,000 patient visits, a 30 percent increase since 2009. As an industry leader in research and education, AMC has one of the most prestigious postgraduate education programs in the field, and AMC veterinarians routinely collaborate with physicians from human medical centers in an effort to advance both human and animal medicine. Among the centers: Weill Cornell Medicine, The Rockefeller University, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, NYU Langone Health and Mount Sinai School of Medicine.

Trustee Elaine Langone is a longtime steward of AMC. "Ken and I are very proud to support the Animal Medical Center as they continue to provide the highest quality of care, with the most advanced treatments and procedures in veterinary medicine today," said Mrs. Langone. "A few years ago, we provided a gift to establish The Cancer Institute, and after seeing the miracles that happen every day at AMC, I'm so proud to further my support of AMC's future."

"I hope this gift will help Animal Medical Center to fuel ongoing research into naturally-occurring diseases that will develop new clinical approaches to help more pets," said Trustee Katharine Rayner.

"I was impressed to learn that Animal Medical Center is the leading veterinary trauma center in New York City and that each year, its Emergency and Critical Care Service treats 20,000 patients for life-threatening, traumatic injuries. AMC's integrated team approach ensures that all patients receive the highest standard of care for best outcomes and I am pleased that my gift will ensure the best emergency care for thousands of animals each year and well into the future," said Trustee Emilia Saint-Amand Krimendahl.

"Animal Medical Center's postgraduate education program, which draws hundreds of applications each year for its coveted internship and residency positions, sets the standard in veterinary medicine," said Michael Kellen speaking on behalf of the family. "The Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Foundation is honored to make this gift to train the next generation of veterinary leaders."

"We are deeply grateful to Elaine Langone, Katharine Rayner, Emilia Saint-Amand Krimendahl and the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Foundation for their generous support and vision in helping AMC take veterinary medicine to the next level," said Kathryn Coyne, Chief Executive Officer at AMC. "These gifts will help us continue our commitment to pioneering effective therapies, seeking safer and more accurate methods to diagnose illnesses and advancing medical and veterinary knowledge through a variety of clinical and academic programs."

About Animal Medical Center

The Animal Medical Center is the world's largest non-profit animal hospital with 100+ veterinarians providing the highest quality medical care across 17 specialties. AMC's pioneering clinical research advances veterinary knowledge, and our education programs train the next generation of veterinary leaders and provide pet owners with quality pet health information. AMC is proud to offer our services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To learn more, visit: www.amcny.org.

