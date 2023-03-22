NYC's Leading Artisan Bakery Taps Affinity Group to Lead Foodservice Sales

Tom Cat Bakery Appoints Affinity Group as National Foodservice Broker

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Cat Bakery, New York City's leading artisan bakery, is proud to name the Affinity Group as its national broker for the foodservice market. The Affinity Group, a top provider of sales and marketing solutions for foodservice, will represent Tom Cat Bakery and its portfolio of premium, fully baked, frozen artisan breads to chefs all over the country.

Tom Cat Bakery's completely addictive Brioche Farmhouse Cheddar Pull-Apart Rolls

"This is an exciting announcement for Tom Cat. Our breads are now available nationwide through Dot Foods, and we need a sales partner with a national footprint and deep foodservice experience to support us. The team at the Affinity Group are the perfect fit for us," said Peter Sonenstein, Executive Vice President & General Manager of Tom Cat Bakery. "Not only do they offer coast-to-coast support with expert resources, but they also share our values, especially when it comes to providing exceptional customer service."

"We are honored to partner with Tom Cat Bakery, a leader in the artisan bakery movement, and help bring their handcrafted breads to a wider audience in the foodservice industry," said Steve Hoyser, President, Foodservice at Affinity. "We believe that the combination of Tom Cat Bakery's high-quality products and our extensive network of foodservice customers will make this partnership a huge success."

Along with its recent partnership with Dot Foods, North America's largest food industry redistributor, Tom Cat Bakery is excited to work with the Affinity Group to introduce more chefs to the amazing taste and quality that Tom Cat Bakery has been known for in New York City for over 35 years.

About Tom Cat Bakery

Tom Cat Bakery, New York City's leading artisan bakery, has been served on our city's finest tables for over 35 years. Our breads are baked to order and delivered daily in the New York Metropolitan area. Tom Cat's fresh bread is on the tables at New York's Four-Star restaurants, landmark hotels, and leading sandwich chains. To meet the demand of chefs and retailers across the country, we also sell fully baked frozen artisan breads. For more information, visit www.tomcatbakery.com.

About Affinity Group, LLC:

Formed in 2014, the Affinity Group is a North American food sales & marketing agency committed to providing superior service and outstanding execution through sales analytics and comprehensive planning to drive results. Operating in a collaborative environment, Affinity Group shares our strengths, expertise, and resources to benefit our clients, customers, and our organization. We are focused on the foodservice and retail fresh food channels, helping our customers and clients succeed with highly engaged leaders and tenured top sales and culinary talent in North America. For more information, visit www.affinitysales.com.

