NYDIG Announces Appointment of John Dalby as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NYDIG , a leading provider of investment and technology solutions for Bitcoin, today announced the appointment of John Dalby as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Dalby is CFO of Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund.

Mr. Dalby brings a broad array of financial services industry experience in corporate and institutional banking, capital markets, asset management, wealth management, private equity and renewable energy. Prior to joining Bridgewater, Mr. Dalby was CFO and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of D.E. Shaw Renewables Investments. His role at D.E Shaw followed a more than 20-year career at UBS where he most recently held the role of CFO of UBS Americas.

The appointment of Mr. Dalby comes during a period of rapid growth for NYDIG. The firm recently raised more than $300 million from a group of strategic partners including Stone Ridge Holdings Group, Morgan Stanley, New York Life, MassMutual, Liberty Mutual, Starr Companies, and FIS. The firm also recently announced the launch of a global Insurance Solutions practice led by former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TransRe, Mike Sapnar, who will spearhead the creation of bitcoin-powered products and services for the global insurance industry.

Robert Gutmann, Co-founder and CEO of NYDIG, said, "The NYDIG team and I are extremely excited to welcome John. His kindness, curiosity, and humility, combined with his deep financial services experience, are a perfect match for NYDIG as we continue to build institutional Bitcoin solutions. Working on Bitcoin is increasingly what many of the best and brightest employees seek – including industry leaders like John – and NYDIG is uniquely positioned to offer them the platform, resources, and culture to shine, in pursuit of our collective mission to bring Bitcoin safely to everyone."

Mr. Dalby added, "The growth of NYDIG has been incredible. Every day, more industries come to understand Bitcoin's potential and more clients seek ways to safely access it. Personally, I share NYDIG's vision for Bitcoin's ability to propel economic empowerment for all. I eagerly look forward to doing my part to help NYDIG deliver innovative Bitcoin solutions to institutions and individuals."

Ross Stevens, Founder and Executive Chairman of NYDIG, said, "Yesterday, employers of choice recognized that supporting 401ks and health insurance was table stakes to attract and retain top talent. Today, employers of choice also recognize the importance of supporting Bitcoin. John's move to NYDIG showcases an increasing trend of top talent voting with their feet to propel Bitcoin's inclusionary role as the De(Central) Bank, and its dual mandate as ultimate risk-on asset and the ultimate risk-off asset. I join Robby in enthusiastically welcoming John to NYDIG."

Contact

Conor Shea

Edelman

[email protected]

About NYDIG

NYDIG provides Bitcoin investment and technology solutions to insurers, banks, corporations, institutions, and HNW individuals. The firm and its products meet the industry's highest regulatory, audit, and governance standards. Learn more at nydig.com , or connect on LinkedIn and Twitter .

NYDIG, NY\DIG, and NEW YORK DIGITAL INVESTMENT GROUP are registered trademarks of New York Digital Investment Group LLC. All rights reserved.

SOURCE NYDIG

Related Links

http://www.nydig.com

