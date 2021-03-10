NYDIG Announces Appointment of New York Life Chairman and CEO Ted Mathas to its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NYDIG , a leading provider of investment and technology solutions for Bitcoin, today announced the appointment of Ted Mathas to the NYDIG Board of Directors. Mr. Mathas is Chairman and CEO of New York Life Insurance Company, the nation's largest mutual life insurer with more than $700 billion in assets under management. Mr. Mathas' expertise and insights will significantly strengthen NYDIG's Board as it continues to focus on expanding the financial and technology services it delivers to institutional and individual clients alike.

Mr. Mathas' experience will be particularly helpful as NYDIG focuses on the expansion of its growing Investor Solutions business, enabling institutional investors simple, secure, and efficient access to bitcoin, as well as on the expansion of its growing Platform Solutions business, especially with respect to the development of a bitcoin-enabled marketplace for annuity and life insurance products.

Mr. Mathas has been a director of New York Life since 2006. He became CEO in 2008 and was named Chairman in 2009. Mr. Mathas also currently serves as Chairman of the American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI). The ACLI represents 280 member companies, which collectively represent more than 95% of the life insurance industry in the United States, and more than $7 trillion in assets. He also sits on the boards of the American Museum of Natural History, the Partnership for New York City, and the Law School Foundation at the University of Virginia.

Ross Stevens, Founder and Executive Chairman of NYDIG, said, "Ted has been a colleague and partner for years. His incredible, and ongoing, track record of innovation and stewardship at New York Life cements his earned reputation as a peerless insurance-industry CEO, forecasting his tremendous future contributions to NYDIG. I know that Ted shares our aspirational vision for the kind of positive impact on society that NYDIG can have in the decades to come. I join the entire team at NYDIG in enthusiastically welcoming Ted to the NYDIG board."

"Focus, Be Humble, Be Kind, Antifragile. These aren't just the words on the coffee mugs that Ross and team use, they are the values that define who they are and how they operate – values that I deeply share," said Mr. Mathas. "I am excited to be joining NYDIG's distinguished Board at such a pivotal time for the firm as the Bitcoin ecosystem continues to mature and expand. I strongly believe in the management team and its mission of offering critical financial services that enable safe and secure access to this emerging, open source monetary system for all."

Contact

Conor Shea

Edelman

[email protected]

About NYDIG

NYDIG provides Bitcoin investment and technology solutions to insurers, banks, corporations, institutions, and HNW individuals. The firm and its products meet the industry's highest regulatory, audit, and governance standards. Learn more at nydig.com, or connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About New York Life

New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest mutual life insurance company in the United States* and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life's family of companies offers life insurance, retirement income, investments and long-term care insurance. New York Life has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies**.

*Based on revenue as reported by "Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)," Fortune magazine, 5/18/2020. For methodology, please see http://fortune.com/fortune500/.

**Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 9/12/2019: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody's Investors Service (Aaa), Standard & Poor's (AA+).

NYDIG, NY\DIG, and NEW YORK DIGITAL INVESTMENT GROUP are registered trademarks of NYDIG. All rights reserved.

SOURCE NYDIG

Related Links

http://www.nydig.com

