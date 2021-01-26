NYDIG Strengthens Leadership with Appointment of Jacqueline D. Reses to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NYDIG , a leading provider of technology and investment solutions for Bitcoin, announced today that Jacqueline D. Reses has been appointed to its Board of Directors. Ms. Reses is a veteran entrepreneur with extensive public company board experience, and a member of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco's Economic Advisory Council. Ms. Reses will maintain a particular focus on the expansion of NYDIG's growing Platform Solutions business, enabling insurance companies, banks, and fintechs to offer bitcoin-related services, working closely with NYDIG's newly-appointed President, Yan Zhao.

"We are excited to welcome Jackie Reses and her unparalleled track record of achievement and innovation to our Board of Directors," said Ross Stevens, Founder and Executive Chairman of NYDIG and Founder and CEO of Stone Ridge Holdings Group, NYDIG's parent company. "Jackie was a force of nature when I first met her at Wharton in 1988, and she's been a force of nature ever since. Her deep experience at companies including Alibaba and Square makes her a perfect and powerful addition to help us accelerate the mission of NYDIG. I also know that Jackie shares our vision for Bitcoin powering freer and fairer access to the financial system for all, especially the most vulnerable and unprepared for continued fiat depreciation. As a fellow Bitcoiner, I'm exceedingly excited to welcome Jackie to Team Bitcoin, and also to the NYDIG board. I look forward to seeing her impact across our entire firm, particularly the Platform Solutions business."

Yan Zhao, President of NYDIG and Head of Platform Solutions, added, "The team and I look forward to working with Jackie to enable insurers, banks, fintechs, and others to build whatever they can dream up with Bitcoin. Her experience combining innovative financial services products with cutting edge technology to achieve scale and reach will help drive NYDIG and Platform Solutions through this incredible phase of growth."

Ms. Reses is the CEO of Post House Capital and Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. She previously led Square Capital, part of Square Inc., where she built the business and transformed the ability of small businesses in the US to access credit. She was also the Executive Chairman of Square Financial Services, an approved FDIC-insured bank owned by Square Inc. and the first industrial bank in the US started by a technology company.

"I'm thrilled to be joining NYDIG's incredible team and distinguished Board of Directors at such an exciting and pivotal time for the firm, as well as for the wider Bitcoin industry," said Ms. Reses. "As the market continues to mature and expand, I look forward to applying my experience to support NYDIG's mission of safely unlocking the power of Bitcoin for all."

Prior to Square, Jackie was the Chief Development Officer for Yahoo and the head of the US media group at Apax Partners, one of the largest global private equity firms. Jackie also spent seven years at Goldman Sachs in mergers and acquisitions and the principal investment area.

Jackie is a member of the Board of Advisors of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and serves on the Advisory Board of Wharton's Stevens Center for Innovation in Finance, its fintech center, which is chaired by Mr. Stevens. Jackie also serves on the boards of Affirm and Wish (Context Logic). Jackie received a bachelor's degree in economics with honors from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

