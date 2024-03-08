Nyesha Arrington, Rodney Scott and Mashama Bailey Among Top Returning Talent at 2024 Family Reunion

Packages and tickets now available for fourth-year event, presented by Kwame Onwuachi in collaboration with Salamander Collection and FOOD & WINE

MIDDLEBURG, Va., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Family Reunion, the epicurean experience celebrating diversity within the hospitality community, is returning for a fourth year from August 15-18 at Salamander Middleburg in the heart of Virginia's wine country. Overnight packages and multi-event passes are now available at www.salamanderhotels.com/familyreunion or by calling 844-505-9235. The event is expected to quickly sell out.

Sheila Johnson and Kwame Onwuachi are the co-hosts of The Family Reunion, held in August at Salamander Middleburg.

Presented by Chef, Restaurateur and Author Kwame Onwuachi in collaboration with Sheila Johnson's Salamander Collection and FOOD & WINE, the multi-day event crosses culinary boundaries and combines thought-provoking panel discussions, topical cooking demonstrations, inspiring recreational activities, daily "family" meals and vibrant evening parties. Since being launched in 2021, The Family Reunion has become one of the nation's premier and most-popular culinary events with approximately 1,000 people attending each day.

This year's enriching programming is highlighted by some of the industry's top talent including Nyesha Arrington, Mashama Bailey, Rodney Scott, Carla Hall, Gregory Gourdet, Tavel Bristol-Joseph, Alexander Smalls and more. For 2024, The Family Reunion has a new charitable partner in the Culinary Institute of America, while the event has also attracted new and elevated sponsors for 2024, including Appleton Estate, Wells Fargo and Amazon.

"Yet again, we have an incredible roster of talent and partners to celebrate Black and Brown excellence within our industry," said Onwuachi. "The reception to this event has been incredible, and there really is nothing else like it in the entire country. We look forward to throwing one heck of a party again."

The mission of The Family Reunion is to nurture, develop and celebrate racial and ethnic diversity within the next generation of hospitality professionals. The celebration takes place at Johnson's Salamander Middleburg resort, which is one of only five properties in the USA and 13 worldwide to hold separate Forbes Five-Star ratings for accommodations, spa and dining. Experiences take place throughout Salamander's 340 acres, including its Culinary Garden and Library. There is also a sweeping outdoor Grand Stage venue hosting a rotating lineup of meals and events.

"This event is so important, and so much fun at the same time," said Johnson, who is the only Black woman to wholly own a Forbes Five-Star resort and renowned for co-founding Black Entertainment Television. "Each year, it becomes larger and bolder, and we look forward to an inspiring weekend in the Virginia countryside."

A full schedule will be announced in the coming months, while the confirmed talent roster features: Virginia Ali, Nyesha Arrington, Mashama Bailey, Shorne Benjamin, Osei "Chef Picky" Blackett, Kevin Bludso, Tavel Bristol-Joseph, Maya-Camille Broussard, Damarr Brown, Adrienne Cheatham, Tiffany Derry, Andre Fowles, Bryan Furman, Gregory Gourdet, Carla Hall, Jessica B. Harris, Matt Horn, Brian Jupiter, Vallery Lomas, Serigne Mbaye, Mawa McQueen, Camari Mick, Charlie Mitchell, Lamar Moore, Nina Oduro, Ken Pettus, Millie Peartree, Jamila Robinson, JR Robinson, Pierre Serrao, Rodney Scott, Alexander Smalls, Justin Sutherland, David Thomas, Georgiana Viou, Douglass Williams, Erick Williams and Melba Wilson.

In addition to Salamander Collection and FOOD & WINE, the 2024 event already enjoys sponsorship support from Appleton Estate, Wells Fargo, Amazon, Select Events, Inspire and Zigma World, with more to be announced soon.

Interested media can fill out a 2024 media credential application at www.salamanderhotels.com/familyreunion.

