NYFW - Redefining the Future of Fashion and Blockchain

Legitimate Tech is a fine art and fashion focused blockchain company that is the first to have developed a system for creating metaphysical NFTs - physical objects that are bound to the blockchain. This is accomplished via encrypted NFC chips used to bind physical objects to unique digital identities. These chips offer bank level security to ensure a 1-to-1 connection between a physical object and its corresponding NFT. In addition these chips offer not only a new level of security, but the convenience of accessibility, since they can be read by any smartphone in close proximity without downloading an app.

Each digital counterpart, aka NFT, is unique, programmable, and its ownership is transparent. As blockchain-based tokens, NFTs preserve the provenance of the garments with a permanent timestamp, and ownership that is publicly verifiable. Legitimate Tech's NFTs are also programmed to automatically distribute designer royalties from future resales. This means that designers will perpetually receive passive income whenever the NFT changes hands, solving a long withstanding problem in the art world.

In collaboration with emerging designer marketplace ap0cene, we are bringing the perks and provenance of blockchain to the physical world.

SOURCE Legitimate Tech

Related Links

legitimate.tech

