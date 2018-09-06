NYFW: FTL MODA Presents with Maarkah at the Museum of the City of New York

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It's that time of the year again: the City is getting ready for the official kick-off of New York Fashion Week and key players are in full action. FTL MODA continues to pioneer the industry through their presence at NYFW. This year the producers will be supporting Maarkah, an organization that focuses on bringing together the world's most influential modesty garment designers. This segment will take place on September 10th.

THE FTL MODA SHOWS

The debut of Commune Bonum pilot project with Skechers Fllumae' at FTL MODA leads the world of Modest-garments

The FTL Moda show will be an independent segment, featuring highly contemporary designers, with acclaimed Bereshift, Fllumae' and Commune Bonum on September 9th. This show will also feature the return of the #1 Indian designer, Archana Kochhar. Her elegant capsule illustrates the fusion of cultures using a black and white color palette.

Bereshift will present its Spring Summer version of the internationally beloved capsule that stole the scene in February. The celebrity-inspired Italian streetwear label promises to energize New Yorkers again this September.

FLLUMAE'

Fllumae' continues its escalation towards the accolades and rewards of the most challenging markets: their modest-concept line focuses more and more on comfort-chic, with a touch of unique class that aims to lead the world of modesty toward an example of joy, respect, commitment, and love.

THE COMMUNE BONUM CAPSULE

This season FTL Moda debuts its own capsule, a tribute to energy, style, elegance, and sporty life: COMMUNE BONUM (Latin for Common Good). The 'new kid in town' will have the honor to be accompanied by Skechers' iconic shoes: the collaboration between Skechers and FTL Moda will serve also as pilot project for the next-in-line FW presentations in February.

The launch of Commune Bonum will emphasize the focus on contemporary success stories: high quality manufacturing, cosmopolitan vision, and strong knowledge of the industry are the key elements to dress women and men who work at fast pace without forgetting the values in life.

THE VENUE

Two days of presentations will take place at the beautiful Museum of the City of New York. The spiraling staircases and elegant features create the perfect palette for showcasing both contemporary and classic designer styles.

"It's a special season for FTL MODA, and for me, personally. The launch of Commune Bonum in collaboration with Skechers represents much more than just a trend-fact, or a cool moment in fashion. Indeed it projects love, the one surfacing despite personal loss, like in this case. This show will be a tribute to my sister, her love and passion for hard work, for beauty behind the scenes, and for the courage needed to live our lives with values, without compromises. And in doing this, I could not be more honored than having Skechers as a partner," comments Ilaria Niccolini, Founder & CEO of FTL Moda.

THE SHOWS AT FTL MODA, in collaboration with Maarkah and Fashion Week Online, is also supported by Bosso Beverly Hills Makeup.

