Nyheim Hines of the Indianapolis Colts to Wear Cleats for Muscular Dystrophy Association on Gameday Sunday, December 6

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth-consecutive season, the National Football League (NFL) players will raise awareness for non-profit organizations and causes on the field through the My Cause My Cleats campaign, which allows players to utilize their platform by customizing their gameday cleats to raise funds through auctions of the cleats. Players from across the NFL have supported the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and this year's special connection between Nyheim Hines of the Indianapolis Colts, and MDA Advocate and Indiana State Ambassador Amy Shinneman is a highlight. Hines will wear cleats for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) on gameday, Sunday, December 6.

Hines' connection to muscular dystrophy includes family members and fans living with neuromuscular disease. He shared on Instagram, "Mom, uncle, and grandma this for you guys! Through you all I've found strength to chase the dreams I never thought were imaginable…honored to represent @mdaorg this year for my cause my cleats! Remember to find your why" In response, Shinneman said, "Love this! Thank you for continuing to support the MDA. It was a pleasure meeting you and hearing your story about your family last year. Together we fight!" To which Hines co-signed "together we fight!"

Hines' cleats bear the names of his grandmother, mother and uncle, all of whom live or have lived with limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD), a disease MDA treats and seeks to cure.

MDA's social media channels will be sharing the campaign using the hashtag #MyCauseMyCleats. Visit MDA's channels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To learn more about each player's cause visit www.nfl.com/mycausemycleats.

The Muscular Dystrophy Association, a national not-for-profit organization committed to transforming the lives of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases, serving over 300,000 people in the United States. MDA funds innovative scientific research, clinical care, and imperative advocacy initiatives for equal access for people with disabilities. The mission of the organization is to find treatments and cures for over 43 neuromuscular diseases and has supported unprecedented breakthroughs. In the past five years alone, the FDA has approved 11 new treatments for people with neuromuscular diseases allowing them to live longer and grow stronger.

About the Muscular Dystrophy Association

For 70 years, the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) has been committed to transforming the lives of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. We do this through innovations in science and innovations in care. As the largest source of funding for neuromuscular disease research outside of the federal government, MDA has committed more than $1 billion since our inception to accelerate the discovery of therapies and cures. Research we have supported is directly linked to life-changing therapies across multiple neuromuscular diseases. MDA's MOVR is the first and only data hub that aggregates clinical, genetic, and patient-reported data for multiple neuromuscular diseases to improve health outcomes and accelerate drug development. MDA supports the largest network of multidisciplinary clinics providing best-in-class care at more than 150 of the nation's top medical institutions. Our Resource Center serves the community with one-on-one specialized support, and we offer educational conferences, events, and materials for families and healthcare providers. MDA Advocacy supports equal access for our community, and each year thousands of children and young adults learn vital life skills and gain independence at summer camp and through recreational programs, at no cost to families. During the COVID-19 pandemic, MDA continues to produce virtual events and programming to support our community when in-person events and activities are not possible. MDA's COVID-19 guidelines and virtual events are posted at mda.org/COVID19.

