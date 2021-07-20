Nyiah Courtney of DC One of 126 Murdered Children Nationwide Since 2020

Bishop Jackson says, "Police departments are suffering from defunding, budget cuts, massive retirements, resignations and increased attacks. Cops are being ambushed and murdered in unprecedented numbers. The result is an unprecedented increase in crime and violence in the inner city which is falling heaviest on black citizens, and especially children. Black Lives Matter, Mayors and city councils accuse the police of targeting black people, but police aren't killing these children. I've talked to parents of these murdered children and they say that BLM and the politicians who preside over these war zones are doing nothing. If BLM is about saving black lives, why are they silent about the murders of these children?"

STAND's GOFUNDME page (gofundme.com/f/murdered-children) raises money for rewards for apprehension of the perpetrators; to help parents with funeral expenses; to foster better relations between police and the community and to implement short term and long term strategies to end the violence.

