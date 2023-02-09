NYINI Luxury and Alnwick Castle 3PL Logistics Partner Together to Bring Powerhouse Marketing and Logistics to Luxury Brands

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NYINI Luxury and Alnwick Castle are excited to announce their new partnership, aimed at giving luxury brands a one-stop-shop for marketing and brand management. NYINI Luxury is a multi-faceted, impact-focused consumer brand management company that was founded to promote businesses run by women of color. Alnwick Castle 3PL Logistics caters to small and medium-sized businesses for supply chain solutions, and their services are rendered with the customer's best interest in mind.

The partnership between NYINI Luxury and Alnwick Castle 3PL Logistics is an exciting announcement, and together, each company brings something unique and fulfilling to the table. As a boutique brand marketing and management firm, NYINI Luxury seeks to assist in early-stage start-up brands, and as a 10-year-old logistics operator, Castle 3PL Logistics focuses on third party distribution.

"We are excited to be teaming up with Alnwick Castle. They provide the operational expertise we need to meet expectations of the customers today," said Don Jones, Founder and Managing Partner, NYINI Luxury. "Alnwick Castle is a women owned business, led by CEO, Marie Alnwick, and they are aligned with our mission and the reason I founded NYINI in the first place."

The partnership between NYINI Luxury and Alnwick Castle 3PL Logistics is one to celebrate, as each business offers something complimentary to offer the other. NYINI Luxury will focus on the marketing and PR side of everything, while Alnwick Castle 3PL Logistics will house all of the products, handle fulfillment, shipping, logistics, and much more.

NYINI Luxury and Alnwick Castle 3PL Logistics are coming together to offer credible skills and contributions, and this partnership is an exciting time for both businesses to partner together and make a difference.

Learn more about these two businesses at https://www.nyiniluxury.com/ and https://alnwickcastle3pl.com/ .

About NYINI Luxury:

NYINI Luxury supports women, minority, and LGBTQ+-owned businesses as a boutique brand marketing and management firm and everything they do is for a greater purpose. The team is composed of passionate and mission-driven individuals, and they strive to partner with diverse entrepreneurs. Find out more at https://www.nyiniluxury.com/ .

About Alnwick Castle 3PL Logistics:

Alnwick Castle 3PL Logistics offers comprehensive chain supply services, and if individuals need fulfillment or warehouse services, they have the solutions people need and deserve. Their supply chain success can be attributed to their flexible business model, and more information is available at https://alnwickcastle3pl.com/ .

