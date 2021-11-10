NYINI LUXURY Partners with Mina Stones: Launches the Arewa Medallion Collection, Benefiting Pact's Efforts in West Africa

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NYINI Luxury, a leading brand management company focused on supporting women and minority-owned businesses has joined forces with Lotanna Amina Okpukpara, founder of Mina Stones to launch The Arewa Medallion Collection, benefiting Pact.

Inspired by the Nigerian Arewa symbol's iconic beauty, its powerful timely message of unity, and a desire to use it as a vehicle for change, NYINI Luxury and Amina, founder of Mina Stones collaborated to create the Arewa Medallion Collection, a fashion jewelry capsule priced from $55 and sold on TheCurrnt.com jewelry website, just in time for the holiday season.

The Arewa Medallion Collection Large Pave pendant, $100. Small Pendant, $65. Onyx Bracelet, $60. Available on thecurrnt.com Lotanna Amina Okpukpara, founder of Mina Stones wearing the Arewa Medallion Collection Large Pave Pendant, $100. Ring, $55. Earrings, $75. Available on thecurrnt.com

Recognizing the need to support and advocate for under-served, vulnerable global communities and bolster local US manufacturing, the Arewa Medallion Collection is made in the US and 20% of all proceeds will go directly to Pact, to support the AGJES Sparkle Foundation and development in challenged communities in West Africa.

The Arewa, known as a Unity Symbol is present in many areas in the Northern regions of Nigeria. This symbol has come to represent a pact uniting diverse people from all ethnicities, religions, and regions to come together as one, promoting a message that has never been more relevant than it is today globally.

"We're thrilled to work with Amina to bring her vision of spreading the Arewa message of unity to life. We share her passion for community support and growth through investment, and are excited by the opportunity to be involved in something so important and timely." Nyini Luxury

ABOUT NYINI Luxury - nyiniluxury.com

As a multi-faceted consumer brand management company, NYINI Luxury is committed to supporting women and minority-owned businesses by creating exceptional, differentiated experiences. We chart new revenue pathways within previously untapped and under-served distribution channels that drive exceptional consumer activation and improve the overall human condition.

ABOUT Mina Stones - minastones.com

Amina founded Mina Stones to bring industry and positive change to her native Nigeria, creating a gemstone sourcing company that invests in the local communities, and fosters advancement and development.

Amina has endeavored to promote the unique and timely Arewa unity message, using her extensive network of like-minded influencers, stylists, and advocacy ambassadors to promote her passionate vision.

ABOUT PACT - pactworld.org

Founded in 1971, Pact is an international development nonprofit and recognized global leader in creating social impact, with expertise in capacity development, public health, governance, the environment, livelihoods, women's empowerment, mining communities, micro-finance and more. With funding from government agencies, multi-laterals, corporations and foundations, their programming helps communities combat HIV and AIDS, gain electricity, build peace and democracy, fight poverty through entrepreneurship, protect local natural resources, adapt to climate change, stop child labor and human rights abuses and much more.

