Nylas Announces Powerful Scheduling Tool with Customizable UI and Full Calendar Sync

The Nylas communications platform allows developers to quickly and securely connect their applications to every email, calendar, or contacts provider in the world. With the Nylas Scheduler, a single developer can launch highly-customizable scheduling features with just a few lines of code, enabling full CRUD (create, read, update, delete) capabilities and bi-directional data sync with their users' calendars.

Nylas CEO Gleb Polyakov says, "There is a vast amount of data residing in your users' inboxes, calendars, and address books that can be leveraged to build features to increase their engagement. Nylas has delivered the only unified solution that allows developers to access this data from any provider in a secure, reliable, and scalable way. The Nylas Scheduler is an extension of that vision, pairing a front-end, feature-rich calendar UI with our powerful universal calendar API. Now any developer can add a robust scheduling feature in their product with minimal time and effort."

Previously, developers would need to use tools like Timekit and Calendly, which cost companies between $8-16 per month for each connected user. Nylas is releasing Scheduler today and is including it as part of their platform subscription, which starts at $0.99 per connected user. Developers can trial the Nylas platform for 30 days at www.nylas.com/register.

Abbas Ali, CPO and Co-Founder at innovative online broker platform Doorr, said, "With the Nylas Scheduler, my team saved 6 weeks of engineering work. We were able to get up and running quickly with robust scheduling features and calendar sync in just a few days."

More than 22,000 developers around the world use the Nylas communications platform to handle over 1 billion API requests per day to providers such as Gmail, Microsoft Exchange, Outlook.com, Yahoo! and more. Nylas has over 400 customers that span from large enterprises such as Hyundai, Fox News Corp, Hubspot, AdRoll, and Move.com to high-growth start-ups like Dialpad, Pipedrive, Clio, Lexicata, and Sparkpost.

