Nylas' Powerful and Intelligent Scheduler API Listed on the Fortellis Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nylas , a pioneer and leading provider of Productivity Infrastructure solutions for modern software development teams, today announced its availability on the Fortellis Marketplace, which connects software developers, OEMs, and dealers so they can create new and unique experiences. By joining the marketplace, Nylas is making it easier for the automotive industry to structure data and integrate communications features like scheduling, email, and contact management into their applications with just a few lines of code.

Through its listing in the Fortellis Marketplace, Nylas will be able to assist automotive dealers and software developers with building features that include:

The ability to instantly and automatically find compatible meeting times for organizers and attendees and send scheduling requests.

Customizable scheduling based on meeting types, availability, time zone, and language.

Enhanced data syncs and contact management between smart devices, OEMs, and dealers, allowing for real-time service requests, maintenance scheduling, and more, all directly from a driver's console.

White-labeling templates for company logos, colors, and branding elements.

"Digital transformation and user experience are increasingly becoming critical components of car shopping and ownership. As a result, automakers building modern technology into their products and services can increase ROI through more productive and efficient development cycles that provide differentiated solutions to today's consumer," said Lou Salfi, Chief Revenue Officer, Nylas. "Nylas' addition to the Fortellis Marketplace extends our commitment to the auto industry and modern communication features which enable more intelligent, intuitive, and frictionless experiences both behind the wheel and at the dealership."

"We're very pleased to offer Nylas on the Fortellis platform to deliver extraordinary innovation to dealers," said David LaGreca, SVP at CDK Global, GM Fortellis & Data, " Leveraging the power of the Fortellis Marketplace allows Nylas to be a part of a growing number of companies creating products that are driving the future of automotive retail."

To learn more and to view the Nylas Scheduler App in the Fortellis Marketplace, visit: https://marketplace.fortellis.io/solutions/d0554aa0-4fb8-4345-9866-4c9b5d43d5cb

About Nylas

Nylas is a pioneer and leading provider of productivity infrastructure solutions for modern software. Over 60,000 developers worldwide use the Nylas platform to quickly and securely build productivity features into their applications. With Nylas, developers get unprecedented access to rich communications data from their end-users, pre-built workflows that automate everyday tasks, embeddable UI/UX components for fast front-end development, and comprehensive security features - all delivered via a suite of powerful APIs that make integration easy.

Nylas was founded in 2013 and has raised over $55 million to date from 8VC, Spark Capital, Slack, Citi Ventures, Round13 Capital, ScaleUP, Data Collective, Fuel Capital, and SV Angel. Nylas customers span large enterprises such as Ceridian, Hyundai, Fox News Corp, Hubspot, and Move.com to high-growth startups such as Dialpad, Pipedrive, Lexicata, and Qualia. Learn more at www.nylas.com

About Fortellis Automotive Commerce ExchangeTM Platform

Fortellis is a technology platform that enables the automotive industry to leverage, build, innovate and integrate solutions and workflows to transform business. The Fortellis platform—with its Developer Network and Marketplace—connects software developers, OEMs and dealers so they can create new and unique experiences efficiently and seamlessly. Visit fortellis.io to learn more.

CONTACT:

Emily Cress

[email protected]

SOURCE Nylas

Related Links

http://www.nylas.com

