Nylas Raises $120 Million to Accelerate Productivity APIs for Work Automation

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nylas, the communications API platform for modern email, scheduling, and work automation tools for developers and enterprises, today announced it has raised $120 million in Series C funding. The investment brings Nylas' total funding to $175 million, further accelerating the growth of both Nylas and the API economy.

The round was led by Tiger Global Management with participation from existing investors Citi Ventures, Slack Fund, 8VC, Round13 Capital, Scale Asia Ventures, and more, as well as new investors including Owl Rock Capital, a division of Blue Owl, Blue Cloud Ventures, and individual contributions from Patrick Collison, Co-Founder and CEO of Stripe, and his brother John Collison, President and Co-Founder of Stripe, Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO of Klarna, and Tony Fadell, Founder of Nest and Principal at Future Shape. John Curtius, Partner at Tiger Global, will join the Nylas Board of Directors.

"The fundamental shift towards digital communications and connectivity has companies across all industries increasingly leaning on developers to solve critical business challenges and build engaging product experiences. APIs have become core to modern software development and digital transformation," said Gleb Polyakov, Co-Founder & CEO, Nylas. "Through our suite of powerful APIs, we give developers the tools needed to meet customer and market needs faster, create competitive differentiation through powerful and customized customer experiences, and generate huge operational savings through more productive, secure, and intelligently-automated development cycles. We're thrilled to advance our mission to make the world more productive and are honored to have the backing of distinguished world-class investors and entrepreneurs."

Nylas will leverage the funds to further invest and scale its integrated and productivity-driven developer experience as well as support the influx of developers and companies using Nylas through the scaling of its go-to-market teams, product advancement, engineering, and customer support organizations. Nylas will also look to accelerate its continued investment in disruptive technologies that automate workflows and seamlessly integrate technologies such as conversational AI/ML, sentiment analysis, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Optical Character Recognition (OCR), and cross-system intelligent automation.

"Companies are rapidly adopting APIs as a way to automate productivity and find new and innovative ways to support modern work and collaboration," said John Curtius, Partner at Tiger Global and Nylas board member. "This trend has become critical to creating frictionless and meaningful data-driven communications that power digital transformation. We believe Nylas is uniquely positioned to lead the future of the API economy."

The fundraise comes on the heels of remarkable growth for Nylas, with more than 3x new revenue growth and doubling in employee headcount over the last 12 months, while also furthering its expansion into sectors such as salestech and martech, healthcare, financial services, real estate, automotive technology, HR and recruiting, and more.

