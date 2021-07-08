Nylas Welcomes Jyothi Swaroop as Chief Marketing Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nylas , the communications API platform company for business productivity automation, today announced that software marketing industry veteran Jyothi Swaroop has joined Nylas as Chief Marketing Officer. With two decades of product and marketing experience, Swaroop brings deep expertise in the B2B software industry, along with marketing leadership roles in high-growth technology startups, Fortune 500 leaders, and Board-level leadership.

As Chief Marketing Officer of Nylas, Swaroop will be responsible for driving global brand awareness, directing messaging, go-to-market strategies and demand generation. Swaroop's hire comes on the heels of Nylas' $120 million Series C funding and rapid growth, having seen more than 3x revenue growth and doubling in employee headcount over the past 12 months.

"The Nylas brand, along with our mission and vision have become increasingly important as more and more developers and businesses are relying on Nylas to seamlessly integrate applications, automate workflows, and digitally transform business productivity," said Gleb Polyakov, Co-Founder & CEO, Nylas. "Jyothi brings a unique combination of developer and product-savviness along with enterprise marketing expertise to Nylas which will help us to even further accelerate our growth and scale our go-to-market capabilities in the rapidly growing API economy."

"There isn't a better time to be joining Nylas, as the company has achieved remarkable growth and success in innovating for its customers during these unprecedented times," said Jyothi Swaroop, Chief Marketing Officer, Nylas. "Now, more than ever, developers are at the forefront of organizations as they transform, and customers are looking to Nylas to automate their communications infrastructure to achieve high levels of business productivity. I look forward to amplifying Nylas' voice in the industry and bridging the gap between developer initiatives and business outcomes."

Swaroop most recently served as VP of Marketing at Veritas where he ran go-to-market for a multi-billion dollar portfolio and has previously held leadership roles at Dell EMC and Oracle.

Nylas' addition of Swaroop comes just months after expanding its leadership team , naming Waifa Chau as Chief Financial Officer, Lou Salfi as Chief Revenue Officer, and David Ting as Chief Information Security Officer and SVP of Engineering.

For more information about Nylas and their recent achievements, please visit www.nylas.com .

About Nylas

Hundreds of thousands of developers around the world use Nylas to quickly and securely build email, scheduling, and work automation features into their applications. With Nylas, developers at innovative companies like Upwork, Wix, Freshworks, Lever, Dialpad, Ceridian, and Move.com get unprecedented access to rich communications data from their end-users, pre-built workflows that automate everyday tasks, embeddable UI/UX components for fast front-end development, and comprehensive security features - all delivered via a suite of powerful APIs that make integration easy.

Learn more at www.nylas.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

