Nylas Welcomes New CFO, CRO, and CISO to Executive Team Amid Rapid Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nylas , a pioneer and leading provider of Productivity Infrastructure solutions for modern software development teams, today announced the appointment of three key executives as the company continues its explosive growth into the new year. The company named Waifa Chau as Chief Financial Officer, Lou Salfi as Chief Revenue Officer, and David Ting as Chief Information Security Officer and senior vice president, engineering.

"With the number of developers and businesses leveraging our platform rapidly growing, it became imperative that we expand our leadership team to further support our growing market presence, increased adoption, and expansion of our global team," said Gleb Polyakov , Nylas Co-Founder & CEO. "Along with sharing in our company values and vision of helping developers solve modern software challenges and build productivity; Waifa, Lou, and David bring a wealth of unmatched experience and proven track records to their roles at Nylas."

Lou Salfi previously served as Nylas' Vice President of Revenue. Before joining the company, Salfi was Vice President of Revenue at Cloud Elements which was recently acquired by UiPath and Blazent, acquired by ServiceNow, as Senior Vice President of Global Sales. As CRO of Nylas, he will be responsible for all revenue-related activities, including overseeing revenue-generating organizations such as sales, customer success, and strategic alliances, along with developing and executing the company's overall growth strategy.

David Ting joined Nylas in January 2020 as Vice President of Engineering. In his new role as CISO and Senior Vice President of Engineering, Ting will lead Nylas' engineering, product, and support organizations and will be responsible for all product development, technical execution and data security. Prior to joining Nylas, Ting held key executive positions at Flexport, NetEase and Newscorp and has 6 US patents.

The expansion of Nylas' executive team follows incredible growth over the past year as the leader in Productivity Infrastructure. Notable achievements include a $25M Series B funding round led by 8VC and Round13 Capital, the acquisition of June.ai, new product innovations such as intelligent workflow automations , UI/UX components , on-premise enterprise offerings , and the first-ever program to simplify the Google OAuth verification process and security assessment . The company has also seen rapid domestic and international team growth, with an 89% increase in headcount in the past year alone.

"When developers have a full suite of modern tools at their fingertips, things like digital transformation, increased productivity, and modern experiences can come to life overnight. It is why Nylas has seen such tremendous adoption and growth over the past year, as more and more companies are seeing the direct connection between investing in their developers and the business results that can come from it," said Marc Boroditsky , Twilio CRO and Nylas board advisor. "The additions of Waifa, Lou, and David further strengthen Nylas' leadership allowing them to accelerate their operational efficiencies, product innovation, and market expansion."

About Nylas

Nylas is a pioneer and leading provider of productivity infrastructure solutions for modern software. Over 60,000 developers worldwide use the Nylas platform to quickly and securely build productivity features into their applications. With Nylas, developers get unprecedented access to rich communications data from their end-users, pre-built workflows that automate everyday tasks, embeddable UI/UX components for fast front-end development, and comprehensive security features - all delivered via a suite of powerful APIs that make integration easy.

Nylas was founded in 2013 and has raised over $55 million to date from 8VC, Spark Capital, Slack, Citi Ventures, Round13 Capital, ScaleUP, Data Collective, Fuel Capital, and SV Angel. Nylas customers span large enterprises such as Ceridian, Hyundai, Fox News Corp, Hubspot, and Move.com to high-growth startups such as Dialpad, Pipedrive, Lexicata, and Qualia. Learn more at www.nylas.com

