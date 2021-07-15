Nylas Wins Multiple Leadership Awards from Comparably

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nylas , the communications API platform company for business productivity automation, today announced the awards for Best CEOs for Diversity, Best Leadership Teams, and Best Career Growth from Comparably , a leading compensation, culture, and career monitoring site in the U.S. This set of awards come on the heels of Nylas being awarded Best CEO and Best Company for Diversity in 2020 from Comparably's annual Best Places to Work Awards.

Comparably's awards are derived from ratings provided by employees who anonymously rated their companies on Comparably.com. Nylas was recognized as a winner in the following categories:

Best CEOs for Diversity: Recognizing top-rated leaders who inspire, encourage, and support diverse voices and contributions, and create inclusive cultures and positive workplace experiences for all.

Best Leadership Teams: Highlighting top-rated leadership teams, from the CEO, to the executive team, to managers, that curate transparency, empathy, and open-mindedness in the workplace.

Best Career Growth: Showcasing companies whose employees believe their employers care about their growth and provide avenues to help them reach their goals.

"Diversity, inclusion, transparency, and equal opportunity are fundamental pillars of our business. We set out to ensure that these values are critical components of the culture we create and the products we build," said Gleb Polyakov, Co-Founder & CEO, Nylas. "We're honored to once again be recognized by Comparably. These awards are a testament to our employees, for championing our values while fostering an incredible work environment, whether we're remote or in an office."

Business leaders are increasingly recognizing that cultivating a diverse and inclusive workforce is not just the right thing to do, it can also have tremendously positive impacts on company growth. In a recent study by McKinsey, companies that are more gender diverse outperformed others by 21%, while those that are more ethnically diverse are 33% more likely to outperform others.

"As the world was plagued by the pandemic and racial inequities of the past year, employees needed executives who could lead with strength and compassion," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "Nylas' multiple award wins is a testament to the strong CEO they have in Gleb and how committed the leadership team is to diversity and growth opportunities for its employees."

Nylas has previously been recognized by Comparably, winning more than 20 awards in categories such as Best Company for Professional Development , Happiest Employees , Best Work-Life Balance , and Best Perks and Benefits .

Just last month, Nylas announced a $120 million Series C funding round led by Tiger Global with plans to scale its go-to-market teams along with its product, engineering, customer support, and finance and operations organizations. Visit https://www.nylas.com/company/jobs/ to see Nylas' open positions by department, location, and more.

About Nylas

Hundreds of thousands of developers around the world use Nylas to quickly and securely build email, scheduling, and work automation features into their applications. With Nylas, developers at innovative companies like Upwork, Wix, Freshworks, Lever, Dialpad, Ceridian, and Move.com get unprecedented access to rich communications data from their end-users, pre-built workflows that automate everyday tasks, embeddable UI/UX components for fast front-end development, and comprehensive security features - all delivered via a suite of powerful APIs that make integration easy.

