Nyle and Htec Launch All-in-One Commercial Heat Pump Water Heater with PCM Storage Technology

This game-changing heat pump water heater doesn't need to store water.

BANGOR, Maine, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nyle Water Heating Systems is proud to announce the launch of the Pyroclast™ Commercial Integrated Heat Pump Water Heater, developed in collaboration with Htec Packaged Systems and Controls. This revolutionary system incorporates advanced Phase Change Material (PCM) technology for thermal storage and will drastically reduce installation times, complexity, and mistakes.

By using a proven food grade PCM, which is four times more energy dense than water, the Pyroclast™ provides the equivalent of 375 gallons of storage without the need for bulky water tanks. It's an all-in-one solution that dramatically reduces system footprints for new construction and retrofit while minimizing waterborne pathogen risk, making it ideal for high-demand applications like universities, multifamily housing, and high-risk healthcare facilities.

This game-changing heat pump water heater doesn't need to store water. Post this

"This partnership speeds up the deployment of a whole new class of products that further enable the electrification of domestic water heating," said Ton Mathissen, CEO of Nyle Water Heating Systems. "The Pyroclast™ is engineered to provide significant energy savings and easy installation in a small footprint."

For too long, domestic water heating for commercial applications has been complicated and prone to installation mistakes. The Pyroclast seeks to solve that problem thanks to PCM technology.

"Each PCM Module within the heat pump acts as a thermal battery and heat exchanger; storing both sensible and latent heat removed from air," explains Austin Amato, CFO of Htec Packaged Systems and Controls. "Before city water gets to the end users' fixtures, it will pass through these modules and instantaneously increase in temperature before being tempered to the desired setpoint by a mixing valve. It is a true privilege to partner and collaborate with Nyle Water Heating Systems, the market leader of the heat pump water heater industry."

Each company will be offering this groundbreaking technology under their own brand names. Contractors and MEP engineers are encouraged to visit the factories to see this product in action.

For more details about this product, please visit heatwater.com/pyroclast.

About Nyle Water Heating Systems

Since 1977, Nyle Water Heating Systems has been pioneering heat pump technology in pursuit of a more cost-effective, efficient, and sustainable energy system. Today, Nyle is the largest manufacturer of commercial heat pump water heaters in North America. Nyle is based in Bangor, Maine, and all Nyle heat pump products are made in the USA and charged with Low GWP refrigerants. Learn more about Nyle at heatwater.com.

About Htec Packaged Systems

Htec Packaged Systems, located in Northern California, specializes in high-quality packaged solutions for commercial and industrial water heating systems. Htec delivers expertly engineered systems to optimize performance, efficiency, and reliability for even the most complex installations. Htec's strong focus on sustainability and energy savings aligns with modern demands for green building solutions, making them a trusted partner in the HVAC and water heating industry. Learn more about Htec at htecpackagedsystems.com.

SOURCE Nyle Water Heating Systems