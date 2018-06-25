Nylon 6 Filament Yarn Market Size Worth $33.58 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )

In order to achieve the same, the industry is expected to witness technological advancements in the coming years. Spiraling demand for high-quality apparels at an affordable price and changing fashion preferences are driving nylon 6 filament yarn market.

Rising adoption of nylon for manufacturing textile accessories ranging from automotive textiles to smart textiles, which are employed in military and defense applications, is anticipated to support the growth of the market. Apart from being lightweight and versatile, nylon also facilitates higher design flexibility, which enables production of advanced shapes without compromising the safety and stability of products.

Growing prominence of nylon substitutes such as polypropylene, bioabsorbable polymers, para-aramid synthetic fibers, and polyvinylidene fluoride is anticipated to hamper growth prospects of the market. Over the last few years, PVDF has been experiencing widespread acceptance as a significant substitute of nylon, especially in fishing lines.

Compared to nylon, polypropylene is smoother and more elastic. It has high tensile strength, low elongation, and better handling characteristics. It is used in various applications such as textile, medical, and fishing. Other environment-friendly substitutes such as bioabsorbable polymers pose a significant threat due to lack of environmental viability of nylon.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Nylon 6 Filament Yarn Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Sports Apparels, Fabric, Sports & Adventure Equipment, Travel Accessories, Fishing Nets), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/nylon-6-filament-yarn-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Sports apparel is expected to be the most prominent application segment over the forecast period

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the largest as well as the fastest growing regional market in terms of value during the forecast period

is anticipated to be the largest as well as the fastest growing regional market in terms of value during the forecast period Changing consumer lifestyles, such as growing preference for exercise for better health, are augmenting the demand for sports apparel, thereby providing a fillip to the market

Consumers are increasingly opting for high-quality products at an affordable price

Operating prices and raw material procurement costs have significantly reduced over the past two years

The fabrics application segment is likely to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% in terms of volume during the forecast period

Grand View Research has segmented the global nylon 6 filament yarn market on the basis of application and region:

Nylon 6 Filament Yarn Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Sports Apparels Sports & Adventure Equipment Travel Accessories Fabric Fishing Nets Others

Nylon 6 Filament Yarn Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Europe Germany U.K. France Asia Pacific China India Japan Central & South America Middle East & Africa



