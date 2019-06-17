Nylon: Global Market Projections to 2024 - Increasing Demand for Textiles Offers a Strong Base for Growth of Nylon Fiber
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Nylon in Thousand Metric Tons by the following Types: Nylon 6, Nylon 6,6.
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Nylon - Past, Present and Future
Hydrolysis & Degradation
Environmental Impact (Incineration & Recycling)
Applications in a Nutshell
Fibers
Filaments
Shapes
Food Packaging
Powder Coating
Extruded Profiles
Instrument Strings
Nylon - Advantages Galore
Disadvantages of Nylon
Nylon Resins: Market Overview
Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6 Resins - An Insight of Major Producers and End-use Sectors
Market Outlook
Production and Export-Import Statistics
China Leads Nylon Production
Nylon Yarn (Containing 85% or More Nylon Content)
Multiple Folded or Cabled Nylon Yarn (Containing over 85% Nylon)
Tire Cord Fabric Made of Nylon or Other Polyamides High Tenacity Yarns
Polyamide-6, -11, -12, -6,6, -6,9, -6,10 or -6,12
Caprolactam: A Major Precursor for Production of Nylon 6 Fiber and Resin
3. END-USE APPLICATIONS - AN ANALYSIS
Nylon Fibers
Nylon as Engineered Plastic
Outlook for End-Use Applications
Myriad End-Use Applications Drive Demand for Nylon
Industrial & Other Uses
Transportation
Electronic and Electrical Products
Consumer Products
Food Packaging
Nylon: Most Adaptable Engineering Thermoplastic in Various Applications
Demand from Automotive Sector Charms the Market
Demand from Electrical & Electronic Application Remains Northbound
Strong Base of Tire Cord Industry Spurs Growth of Nylon
Automotive Tires Market Offers Immense Growth Opportunities for Nylon
Nylon Tire Cords Continue to Find Demand in Tire Production
Increasing Demand for Textiles Offers a Strong Base for Growth of Nylon Fiber
Nylon Plays a Vital Role in Production of Textile Dyes
Synthetic Fibers to Post Steady Expansion
Carpets: A Major Market for Nylon Fiber
Polyester vs. Nylon for Carpet Fiber
Opportunities in store for Nylon in Carpets Market Owing to its Unique Features
Soft Handed Carpets Witness Growing Demand
Rising Demand for 'Green' Carpets Offers Traction to Nylon Market
Packaging: An Emerging Market for Nylon
High Performance Properties for Flexible Packaging
Innovative Packaging Films Incite New Pockets of Growth
3D Printing Plastic: An Emerging End-Use Market for Nylon
4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS
Innovation in Plastics Still Alive
ADN Technology
Bemis Introduces New Nylon-Bonding Technology
Nervous System Uses Nylon Scales and Petals to Make 4D-Printed Dress
DuPont to Showcase New Nylon Advancements
Incorporation of Graphene in Nylon for Making Ladder-Free Hosiery
Nylon 3D-Printed Bicycle, Luna
Crystallite Morphology and Thermal Properties of Nylon 6,6 Altered Using Biphenyl Aromatic Liquid Crystalline Epoxy Resin
Type 6,6 Nylon a Better Performing Carpet Fiber than Type 6 Nylon
Novadyn DT/DI Additive for Improved 6,6 Nylon Performance in Humid and Wet Environments
CMI Develops Novel Chemical Process for Nylon Manufacturing Using the Cerium Rare Earth
Polyamide-66 Nanofibers Fabrication through the Electrospinning Technique
SFW - the Cause behind Wear Phenomenon in Nylon 66
Electron Beam Irradiation on Nylon 66 Leads to Reduced Crystalline Element
E-Beam Radiation on Nylon 6 Nanocomposite Fibers for Expansion of Application
Nylon 6 as a Substitute for Nylon 46
EB Irradiation on Nylon 66 for Developing Advanced Engineering Polymers
Novel Approach for Functionalization and Coloration of Nylon Fabrics
Zylon for an Eco-Friendly Process of Nylon Synthesis
New Process for Production of Green Nylon
Abrasive Nylon Brushes to Help Improve Machine Shop Throughput and Quality
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction
History
General Characteristics of Nylon
Physical Properties of Nylon
Impact of Change in Temperature
Crystallinity Level
Degradation and Hydrolysis
Recycling and Incineration
Disadvantage of Nylon
Uses of Nylon
Types of Nylon
Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6 - A Comparison
Introduction
Production Process
Production of Nylon 6
Production of Nylon 6,6
Properties and Uses of Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6
Nylon 6
Applications of Nylon 6
Nylon 6,6
Uses
Other Applications of Nylon 6,6
Mechanical Properties of Polyamide-Nylon 6 and Polyamide-Nylon 6,6
Comparison of Nylon 6, Nylon 66, Nylon 12 and Nylon 612 based on Mechanical Properties (on 1-10 scale)
Nylon Fiber Production - Fundamental Concepts
Nylon Composites
Properties of Polyamides
Environmental Concerns
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Focus on Select Global Players
6.2 Recent Industry Activity
INVISTA to Expand Nylon 6,6 Capacity in China
NYCOA Introduces New Nylon based Elastomer Range, NY-FLEX
Evonik to Expand Capacity for Nylon 12 Precursors
Aquafil to Acquires Select Nylon 6 Assets of INVISTA
Aquafil Partners with Genomatica to Develop Bio-based Nylon
Asahi Kasei Announces Plans to Expand Capacity for Leona Nylon 66 Filament
Delos and Aquafil Partner to Launch ECONYL Nylon Yarn in the US
Polymaker Launches PolyMide CoPA Nylon Filament
BASF to Take Over Polyamide Business of Solvay
NILIT Launches Sensil, a New Nylon 6.6 Brand for Apparel
LANXESS Introduces New Reinforced Polyamide 6 Compounds
Invista Introduces New Variant of Cordura
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Impressive Growth in Automotive Market - A Strong Base for Growth of Nylon Based Airbags
Rising Demand for Engineering Plastics Paves Way for Growth of Nylon
Carpets and Rugs: Significant Market for Nylon
Nylon - Leading Fiber Type in Tufted Carpet
Booming Food and Packaging Market Spurs Growth Opportunities for Nylon
Soaring Demand for Specialty Films in Packaging Industry Drives Nylon Growth
Presence of Leading Film & Sheet Players in the US by Material
Export-Import Statistics
Single Strand Spun Nylon Yarn (More than 85% Nylon)
Multiple/Cabled Spun Nylon Yarn (More than 85% Nylon)
Tire Cord Fabrics Made of Nylon or Other Polyamides High Tenacity Yarns
Polyamide-6, -11, -12, -6,6, -6,9, -6,10 or -6,12
B. Market Analytics
8.2 Canada
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Export & Imports - A Statistical Snapshot
Spun Nylon Yarn (More than 85% Nylon)
Tire Cord Fabrics Made of Nylon or Other Polyamides High Tenacity Yarns
Polyamide-6, -11, -12, -6,6, -6,9, -6,10 or -6,12
B. Market Analytics
8.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Japanese Tire and Tire Cord Industry
Textile Industry: A Significant End-Use Market for Nylon
B. Market Analytics
8.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
European Tire Market - An Overview
Factors Influencing the Tires Market
Major Trends in Tire Manufacture
Turkish Fiber Industry - A Brief Overview
Export & Imports - A Statistical Snapshot
Polyamide-6, -11, -12, -6,6, -6,9, -6,10 or -6,12
Tire Cord Fabrics Made of Nylon or Other Polyamides High Tenacity Yarns
B. Market Analytics
8.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Increasing Automotive Production Activity - A Key Growth Driver
B. Market Analytics
8.5.1 China
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
China: The Largest Consumer of Tire Cord
Domestic Nylon 6 and 66 Prices Start Declining Subsequent to a Rise in the Past
Tires Market - An Overview
Presence of Huge Automotive Manufacturing Industry Makes China a Lucrative Market for Tire Cords
Government Push for Achieving Optimum Tire Radialization Benefits the Market
Export/Import Scenario
Nylon Fiber Carpet: Most Popular Category in China
China - The Leading Nylon Producer
Invista's Entry into Nylon 6,6 Chip Production in China to be Beneficial to Domestic Producers
B. Market Analytics
8.5.2 India
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Tire and Tire Cord Market Forms a Strong Base for Nylon Growth
Rise in Automobile Production Offers Growth Opportunities
Radialization Gains Prominence in India
India to Emerge as Hub for Radial Tire Manufacturing
Indian Nylon Tire Cord Fabric Market
B. Market Analytics
8.5.3 South Korea
Market Analysis
8.5.4 Taiwan
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Textiles Market in Taiwan
B. Market Analytics
8.5.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Thai Textile Industry Overview
B. Market Analytics
8.6 Latin America
Market Analysis
8.6.1 Brazil
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Strong Textile Industry in Brazil Offers Traction to Nylon Demand
B. Market Analytics
8.6.2 Mexico
Market Analysis
8.6.3 Rest of Latin America
Market Analysis
8.7 Rest of World
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Nylon Production Virtually Non-Existent in the Middle East
B. Market Analytics
9. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 77 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 81)
- The United States (30)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (5)
- Europe (23)
- France (1)
- Germany (6)
- The United Kingdom (3)
- Italy (2)
- Spain (2)
- Rest of Europe (9)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (18)
- Middle East (3)
