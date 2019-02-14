Nylon Market to Reach $32 Million by 2022, Says Beroe Inc

RALEIGH, North Carolina , Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for nylon is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5 percent until 2022, according to Beroe Inc, a procurement intelligence firm. The market for nylon manufacturing is principally driven by automobile, electronics, packaging, and CPG (consumer packaged goods) industries.

The US is the world's largest producer of nylon 6,6 and holds nearly 39 percent of the global capacity, whereas it yields nearly 10 percent of the global capacity for nylon 6 production. On the other hand, Asia occupies the highest share in the nylon market in terms of the number of suppliers as compared to the U.S. and European markets. With major players in the U.S. region for nylon 6,6 production, Asian suppliers' hold a small share in the market and their combined volume production is lower than the U.S.

Nylon is considered to be a major contributor to the innovation of light-weight parameters, particularly in the automobile industry. For every 10 percent weight reduction in the vehicle, the fuel performance is enhanced by 5 - 10 percent, which is a key driving factor for the nylon market. A major constraint for the nylon market is the threat of substitutes such as ET and other resins, which are currently more in demand with their varied applications in most CPG industries.

Based on the cost structure analysis, raw materials account for the major production cost for nylon, which is higher in Asia (80 percent) as compared to Europe (62 percent) and the U.S. (68% percent). The major raw materials used in the production of nylon are caprolactam, benzene, and adipic acid. Considering the low raw material cost, low labor costs, utility costs, and ample supply, Asia offers a better cost margin for a CPG player.

