NYLON Media Selects EVINS As Agency Of Record

NEW YORK, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Internationally-acclaimed multimedia platform, NYLON Media, which includes NYLON.com, Socialyte and SIMPLY, today announces that it has named EVINS Communications Ltd. as its agency of record. EVINS will be responsible for managing all media relations, strategic partnerships and events for NYLON Media and its portfolio of industry-leading brands.

As a leading international provider of fashion, beauty, music, and pop culture content for millennial women, NYLON Media's 360-degree portfolio includes NYLON.com, its online editorial platform celebrating the risk-takers and rule-breakers who are redefining the look, sound and culture of today; Socialyte, a creative full-service influencer marketing agency and content production studio that partners with award-winning digital creators on campaigns tailored to a brand's specific needs; and SIMPLY, an agency joining together industry leaders and hopefuls through flagship fashion and beauty conferences, working with celebrity bloggers in the digital space on media strategy, brand partnerships and content creation.

"Comprised of forward-thinkers who identify and execute strategies from a 360-degree viewpoint, NYLON Media aligns perfectly with EVINS' core strengths and values," said Robert Schaltenbrand, Senior Vice President of the Lifestyle & Travel Division at EVINS. "We are thrilled NYLON selected EVINS as its partner and look forward to working with a company that is making a significant impact on today's social culture."

In addition to Socialyte and SIMPLY, NYLON Media has also expanded its portfolio of services to include THE STUDIO @ NYLON, a talent, creative, and event production house creating experiential programs for brands. Through the company's editorial lens, THE STUDIO @ NYLON offers brands the opportunity to engage with the company's highly-coveted audience by producing authentically cool and socially-led content.

"EVINS' successful track record of brand strategies and effective communications made them the clear partner for the NYLON brand," said Evan Luzzatto, President of NYLON Media. "We are impressed with EVINS' clear understanding of our industry and our unique position within it."

NYLON Media's portfolio provides an integrated market leader for brands, boasting digital and social reach. The addition of Socialyte and SIMPLY adds breadth and depth to the business, enabling the brand to connect and engage at a more immersive level with its consumers, brands and leading talent in the industry. By working with brands at every stage of an influencer marketing campaign and identifying influencer-driven solutions for a brand's marketing and communications objectives, NYLON is without peer in the marketplace.

To learn more about the brands, please visit https://nylon.com/, https://www.socialyte.com/ and http://www.simply-inc.com/.

About NYLON Media

NYLON Media is a leading international provider of fashion, beauty, music, and pop culture content for today's millennial woman. Launched in 1999, NYLON has expanded its unique dedicated cult following into a true global multimedia audience reaching over 30 million users digitally and over 100 million socially via its influencer platform, Socialyte. www.nylon.com.

About Socialyte

Socialyte is an influencer and content creation agency specializing in talent development throughout every stage of an influencer's marketing plan; guiding strategy, leading ideation, orchestrating talent casting and overseeing campaign direction. Socialyte's award-winning team of casting directors, talent strategists and managers provide strategic campaign development and full program management for all influencer marketing needs, and has access to more top influencers than any other brand-to-influencer service. Since its inception, Socialyte has grown its network of top-level international influencers, reaching more than 30 million fans worldwide daily and has developed successful influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of some of the world's leading luxury brands.

About SIMPLY

SIMPLY bridges the gap between brands and trendsetters by leveraging the vast reach of their community to organically find influencer-fueled solutions for a brand's marketing and communications objective. The agency specializes in events and brand collaborations, bringing together fashion, beauty and entrepreneurial mavens through its flagship fashion and beauty conferences. Through its digital talent network, SIMPLY assists brands with influencer marketing campaigns and works with its roster of celebrity bloggers on media strategy, brand partnerships and content creation.

About EVINS Communications, Ltd.

EVINS is a distinguished and award-winning branding, marketing, communications and new media company, with specialist expertise in developing integrated multi-platform programs for icon and legacy brands. Founded in 1987, EVINS has been consistently recognized for its excellence in creativity, strategies and tactics. EVINS makes a measurable, meaningful and consequential contribution to the growth and success of its clients' businesses. The agency forges long-term partnerships with clients, which is the ultimate affirmation and validation of its ability to contribute to a client's success. For additional information, please visit EVINS' online sites (EVINS.com), Facebook (Facebook.com/EVINSsct), Pinterest (Pinterest.com/EVINS) and Twitter (Twitter.com/EVINSsct).

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nylon-media-selects-evins-as-agency-of-record-300626320.html

SOURCE Evins Communications, Ltd.