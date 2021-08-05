Nym Health Expands Leadership Team with Melisa Tucker as SVP, Head of Product

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nym Health today announced that Melisa Tucker, former Vice President of Product Management and Operations at Flatiron Health, has joined the Company as Senior Vice President and Head of Product. She will be responsible for further developing and driving Nym's product vision, roadmap and innovation strategy to fuel future growth.

Tucker will also help to grow Nym's New York office. As part of her role, she will lead and scale the product team to support and further accelerate the rapid adoption of the Company's automated medical coding platform in emergency departments across the US, as well as the expansion of Nym's footprint in urgent care centers and other outpatient settings.

Powered by its cutting-edge clinical language understanding (CLU) engine , Nym's platform significantly improves the speed and accuracy of medical billing. The Company's solution for revenue cycle management (RCM) is meaningfully reducing insurance denial rates and coding costs for more than 40 healthcare providers across the United States, including Geisinger Health System.

"Melisa has a proven track record leading product organizations through key phases of growth, leveraging her deep industry and operational expertise from both startup and large-company settings," said Amihai Neiderman, Nym's CEO and Co-Founder. "She shares our passion for enabling a better understanding of patients and arming providers with the tools to improve outcomes and lower healthcare costs."

Tucker brings more than 15 years of healthcare experience to Nym. At Flatiron, which was acquired by Roche in 2018, Tucker spearheaded the growth of the cancer research technology company's real-world evidence business from inception to industry leader, launching and growing multiple product lines in collaboration with key commercial and strategic partners. Prior to Flatiron, Melisa worked in management consulting at McKinsey & Company and in early-stage venture capital. She has an MBA from Harvard Business School and an A.B. from Princeton University.

"I am thrilled to be joining Nym's exceptional team at this pivotal moment in its growth and innovation," Tucker said. "Nym has developed AI and clinical language understanding capabilities that have the power to transform revenue cycle management, as well as the way we understand and use healthcare information to deliver better care for patients. I look forward to helping Nym build upon its success to date with new capabilities and solutions that improve real-time understanding of patients and their care journeys."

Nym also recently added Julien Dubuis, Senior Vice President and Head of Commercial, to its executive leadership team. He joined Nym from Clarify Health, where he served in roles of increasing responsibility, including Vice President of Sales and General Manager of the company's New York office. Dubuis previously was a life sciences project leader at The Boston Consulting Group. He has a master's degree in physics from the Ecole Normale Supérieure in France and a Ph.D. in physics from Princeton University. Based in New York, Dubuis is an advisory board member of NYC Health Business Leaders and an advisor and business mentor for both ELabNYC and Weill Cornell Medicine's BioVenture eLab.

Additionally, Nym named Paul Wojnar as its Coding Compliance Officer. Prior to Nym, Wojnar, who has extensive training in ICD-10 Clinical Modification (ICD-10-CM) and CPT/HCPCS procedural coding, was Director of Coding and Reimbursement at Cleveland Clinic, where he led a team of 160 coders.

Neiderman added: "With their breadth and depth of experience, Melisa, Julien and Paul bring new perspectives to the Nym team, rooted in provider and care team experiences with technology and scaling adoption. We couldn't be more excited to welcome them to Nym."

For more information, please visit Nym.health .

About Nym Health

Nym Health is an autonomous medical coding technology provider that takes an innovative approach to revenue cycle management. Nym Health is deployed in 40 hospitals nationwide and enables fully automated, efficient and transparent revenue cycle management for healthcare providers. Nym Health has offices in New York City and Tel Aviv, Israel, and is backed by Addition, GV, Bessemer Venture Partners, Dynamic Loop Capital, Lightspeed, Tiger Global, and angel investors, including Zach Weinberg and Nat Turner.

