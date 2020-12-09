Nym ranked among Top 10 Most Promising Startups of 2020

BOSTON, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nym Health, the autonomous medical coding technology provider, ranked among the Top 10 Most Promising Startups of 2020, in a list released by Globes financial newspaper.

Nym Health was founded in 2018 by co-founders Amihai Neiderman and Adam Rimon. Nym transforms revenue cycle management (RCM) with direct-to-billing, fully autonomous medical coding that reduces insurance denials and operational expenses, accelerates payment-cycles, and maximizes audit-readiness for healthcare providers.

"We're happy to have been selected," said Amihai, Nym co-founder and CEO. "This selection highlights our success in developing cutting edge technologies and the value experienced by our clients, some of the leading healthcare systems and provider groups nationwide . The introduction of Clinical AI and automation into traditionally manual RCM processes improved their efficiency tenfold and more."

In 2020, Nym raised $16.5 million in Series A funding, led by GV (formerly Google Ventures), with the participation of Bessemer Venture Partners, Dynamic Loop Capital, Lightspeed, Tiger Global, and angel investors including Zach Weinberg and Nat Turner from Flatiron Health

"Nym's technology combines rigorous physician-curated clinical knowledge with our linguistics-based Clinical Language Understanding engine," said Adam Rimon, Nym co-founder and CTO. "This allows us to achieve "better than human" medical coding with much more accuracy than that possible with a machine learning-based engine, while also providing a comprehensive understanding of medical charts and the ability to trace and justify each decision made by the engine."

Globes Business News was founded in 1995. Each evening, Globes brings its unrivalled coverage of Israeli business to some 45,000 subscribers representing Israel's elite in management, investment, technology, law, accounting, and marketing. Every year, Globes meets with fund managers, investors and heads of innovation centers run by global corporations. Nominees are selected based on set criteria. Previous startups selected by Globes include Melanox, Wix, Waze, Fiverr, Monday.com and others.

Nym Health is working to enable fully automated, efficient, and transparent revenue cycle management for healthcare providers. Nym's breakthrough Clinical Language Understanding (CLU) technology allows organizations to code claims without human intervention and achieves accuracy rates of 98% and above. For more information, visit nym.health.

