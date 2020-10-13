NYNJA Adds Enhanced Background Noise Cancellation; Solves the Biggest Challenge Facing Remote Work, Unintended and Distracting Noise

LAVALLETTE, N.J., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NYNJA , the security-first, all-in-one communications platform for all mission-critical communications needs, today announced the launch of an enhanced version of its background noise cancellation technology (BNC) that provides users with the industry's most advanced technology to mitigate noise during teleconferencing. NYNJA is the first to introduce this proprietary and patent pending technology.

NYNJA's Background Noise Cancelling Technology enables users of its communications platform to mute and unmute their microphone automatically above and below predetermined sound thresholds. The user can also manually adjust their setting by moving the slider up or down from 0-100 depending on their individual needs. To further enhance the quality of the user's microphone, NYNJA has added a 2:1 compression ratio to the audio input, making the user's voice clearer and fuller to the listener on the other side.

"Our enhanced noise cancellation feature is a tremendous milestone for NYNJA, because the unintended impact of background noise and poor audio on remote workers, educators and learners has turned into a tremendous challenge to the emerging distributed business and education environment," said JR Guerrieri, Co-Founder and CEO, NYNJA Group. "By combining different algorithms for what normal background noise levels are when compared with normal voice levels, NYNJA is the first platform in the video conferencing space to develop and implement a seamless, automated, natural sounding noise gate!"

Most recently, the company announced a wide range of advanced features providing the ability to visually capture audio, translate and transcribe across multiple languages, and manage conference calls with one-click access and a clear view into which teams and/or groups are on calls.

Upgraded features included:

Audio Visual Representation : Visual representation of the audio that's being spoken / heard

In-Line Translation and Transcription: Multiple languages can now be understood, transcribed, and shared seamlessly with the users without the need of third-party services.

Conference Call Management: See which of your groups are on calls and the ability to join in with one click, and effortlessly move from call-to-call to talk with your team.

Today's announcement enforces how NYNJA continues to pioneer solutions that are built to foster successful critical communications. Please visit www.NYNJA.work to learn more about these new advanced features.

About NYNJA

NYNJA is the fastest way to collaborate and communicate in one safe and secure platform, anyplace anytime. NYNJA is an all-in-one communication platform for webinars, live stream broadcasts, group messaging with automatic translations and transcription all in one safe secure platform.

NYNJA is currently available for global commercial use and can be downloaded from the company website NYNJA.work and the Samsung Galaxy store, Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

NYNJA lets users make voice and video calls to any communication device, schedule and run conference calls with screen sharing, and also share notes and files. The NYNJA platform features secure encryption of cloud data storage for saving messages, images and files.



