NYNJA Adds New Features to Advance its One Platform for all your Mission Critical Communications

LAVALLETTE, N.J., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NYNJA, the security-first, all-in-one communications platform for all your Mission Critical Communications, announced today the launch of its advanced new features to provide businesses, educators, and government communicators with the ability to limit noise on calls, visually capture audio, translate and transcribe across multiple languages, and manage conference calls with one-click access and a clear view into which teams / groups are on calls.

NYNJA adds these new features to an already reliable platform with the world's most advanced security, control, and flexibility for creating, organizing and managing critical communications. The NYNJA communication platform works anywhere, anytime, and on any connection.

"These updates are just a piece of NYNJA's overall goal to completely reshape and advance what's expected from the functionality and technology that's driving real time, secure communications," said JR Guerrieri, Co-Founder and CEO, NYNJA Group. "NYNJA's ability to bring a high-level of communications continuity to businesses, educators, and government communicators during a critical time when they're most needed, is the continuation of our team's ongoing focus and vision to centralize the best communication features into a single platform."

The launch of these new features marks the first availability of a communications platform that can leverage world class security, file sharing, and video capabilities, in addition to advanced noise cancellation, audio visual representation of audio, translation and transcription and superior call management features.

Feature Overview:

Noise Cancellation: Mitigate outside (environmental) sounds from interfering with audio calls and video conferences.

This announcement marks the general availability of NYNJA's advanced features, and is just one example of how NYNJA continues to create seamless solutions that are built for successful critical communications.

Please visit www.NYNJA.work to learn more about these new advanced features.

About NYNJA

NYNJA is the fastest way to collaborate and communicate in one safe and secure platform, anyplace anytime. NYNJA is an all-in-one communication platform for webinars, live stream broadcasts, group messaging with automatic translations and transcription all in one safe secure platform.

NYNJA is currently available for global commercial use and can be downloaded from the company website NYNJA.work and the Samsung Galaxy store, Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

NYNJA lets users make voice and video calls to any communication device, schedule and run conference calls with screen sharing, and also share notes and files. The NYNJA platform features secure encryption of cloud data storage for saving messages, images and files.

