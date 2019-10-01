NYNJA and BitMart Announces Winners of the NYNJA Coin (NYN) Listing Campaign

HONG KONG, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NYNJA, a blockchain development and software company is pleased to report the successful launch of their cryptocurrency on one of the largest exchanges - Bitmart. In the 30-day campaign period, over 141 users participated with 559,922,687 NYN total trading volume. By listing on Bitmart, NYN Coin reached in South Korea, China, Russia and the United States, making it easier for adoption worldwide.

NYNJA is currently available for iOS, Android, PC and Mac. The company has an aggressive roadmap to launch a crypto wallet for peer-to-peer payments and crypto storage as well as NYNJA's decentralized labour marketplace. With the launch of the NYNJACoin, businesses will have real time access to thousands of freelance workers and pay with Bitcoin, Ethereum, NYNJACoin or even credit cards.

"Our success campaign and huge response on Bitmart now positions NYNJA coin for rapid adoption and international growth. Being able to offer our users an active currency in demand for NYNJA platform solidifies our value of fixing the legacy that traditional infrastructure has failed to connect people all around the world." said JR Guerrieri CEO of NYNJA Group.

"BitMart holds a mass of trading competitions every month, for NYNJA coin, this is a huge success," said Sheldon Xia, Founder and CEO of BitMart. "By offering users with rewarding mechanism, BitMart aims to improve the adoption rate of high-quality projects and we applaud NYNJA for making a such an effort."

About NYNJA Group Limited

NYNJA Group Limited is a Hong Kong-based company creating the first global productivity, communications and aggregator platform with a built-in cryptocurrency marketplace and cryptocurrency wallet. The NYNJA platform combines and aggregates other Apps as well as translates, transcribes, calls, conference calls screen share, messaging and visual messaging with robust business management and e-commerce features.

About BitMart

BitMart is a premier global digital asset-trading platform in the cryptocurrency market with over 850,000 users worldwide and ranks among the top 5 crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap. BitMart currently offers 228 trading pairs with relatively low trading fees in the market.

