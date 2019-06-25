NYNJA Announces Results of First Annual U.S. Business Communication Software Survey

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NYNJA Group Ltd. (https://www.nynja.biz/), a global communications and mobile technology company, today announced the results of its first annual US business communication software survey taken over the week of June 7-14, 2019 surveying over 100 business and consumers in the United States of America. Over 60% of users still operate their day-to-day use of their business communication software via the desktop with the remaining 40% equally split between iOS and Android applications. The survey also highlighted that 67% of users polled would change to a single productivity application rather that using multiple products that incorporate messaging, email, voice, text, translation and e-Commerce. With the USA market size estimated at 29 Billion1, the survey showed that 36.5% still do not use messaging and productivity applications, with 60% of respondents saying that messaging is the most important part of a productivity application.

NYNJA, a fully integrated communications platform with a built-in digital marketplace and cryptowallet NYNJA Infographic

"NYNJA is the first superapp of its kind to harness the full potential of its user base, empowering them with a true cross-platform multimedia messaging app and a built-in global marketplace backed by secure Blockchain protocols." Imagine bringing together the best of Slack, Skype, WhatsApp, WeChat, Email, in one software application while offering secure HD voice and video calling, virtual conferencing, real time transcription and translations. "This is NYNJA," said co-founder and CEO Salvatore Guerrieri.

From the survey's 100 respondents, 44% answered that they would be comfortable in making payments in a productivity/messaging application. 38% of respondents also stated they would be comfortable in making payments for freelance talent within the application. "The ability to incorporate secure payments, in addition to the business productivity features available in NYNJA offers, opens up a new marketplace for digital and physical transactions in one global application," said CEO Salvatore Guerrieri.

1 The Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) will grow to USD28.69 billion by 2021 (www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/ucaas.asp).

About NYNJA

NYNJA is currently available for global commercial use and is available on at NYNJA.io and in the Apple AppStore and Google Play. In addition to standard messaging features, NYNJA features scheduled messaging and translation and transcription. NYNJA is global, integrated and secure across every platform and device, and lets users make free Internet calls and transfer calls to any other communication device. NYNJA's architecture features secure encryption of cloud data storage for saving messages, images and files, and features a beautifully designed and intuitive interface highlighted by the app's patent and patent-pending concentric wheel navigation system. The concentric wheel enables quick and easy navigation of the app using only one thumb and eliminates the use for back buttons.

About NYNJA Group Limited

NYNJA Group Limited is a Hong Kong-based company creating the first international cross-platform communications app with a built-in cryptocurrency marketplace and cryptocurrency wallet. The NYNJA app combines voice, text and visual messaging with robust business management and e-commerce features, all powered by its own financial ecosystem and cryptocurrency, NYNJACoin. With NYNJACoin, users can exchange freelance services and virtual goods, as well as access exclusive content and earn tokens for viewing ads or using branded material.

For more information on the NYNJA app, please visit: https://www.nynja.biz/.

Media Contact:

Gary Yentin, AppPromo, 216987@email4pr.com, 416-464-2223

SOURCE NYNJA Group Limited

Related Links

https://www.nynja.biz

