NYNJA App Fast-tracked Approval to Samsung Galaxy App Store

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NYNJA Group Limited is pleased to announce that its Android Application NYNJA has been approved to the Galaxy App Store. Acceptance into the store ensures exposure to high quality Android users for Galaxy versions 7, 8, 9 & 10.



NYNJA App

With Galaxy App users shown to be more engaged with their apps the Samsung ecosystem will promote the NYNJA App at main user entry points. Galaxy Apps "main pages" are the primary entry points with an emphasis on "Trending", "Exclusive" and "Top", most of which fit the Company's current app profile. With inclusion into the Samsung Galaxy realm, NYNJA has access to promotion elements that include badges and app banners which links particular app group pages with all select apps within the category group, harnessing a stronger link to business users.

"The Samsung Galaxy App Store is one of the most important Android App Stores to be distributed in. We are honoured and excited to be approved and featured in the Galaxy App Store," said JR Guerrieri, Founder and CEO of NYNJA.



As part of the Theme Store offering; NYNJA will undergo an evaluation to determine specific forms of promotional opportunities that are best suited for the brand and business model. NYNJA App variables, such as total number of product page visits, percentage of downloads out of total detail page visits and total projected revenue for future in-app purchase will all be assessed to attribute international Samsung Galaxy user acquisition initiatives.



About NYNJA

NYNJA is currently available for global commercial use and is available on at NYNJA.io and in the Apple AppStore and Google Play. In addition to standard messaging features, NYNJA features scheduled messaging and translation and transcription. NYNJA is global, integrated and secure across every platform and device, and lets users make free Internet calls and transfer calls to any other communication device. NYNJA's architecture features secure encryption of cloud data storage for saving messages, images and files, and features a beautifully designed and intuitive interface highlighted by the app's patent and patent-pending concentric wheel navigation system. The concentric wheel enables quick and easy navigation of the app using only one thumb and eliminates the use for back buttons.

About NYNJA Group Limited

NYNJA Group Limited is a Hong Kong-based company creating the first international cross-platform communications app with a built-in cryptocurrency marketplace and cryptocurrency wallet. The NYNJA app combines voice, text and visual messaging with robust business management and e-commerce features, all powered by its own financial ecosystem and cryptocurrency, NYNJACoin. With NYNJACoin, users can exchange freelance services and virtual goods, as well as access exclusive content and earn tokens for viewing ads or using branded material.

Media Contact: Gary Yentin, App Promo

219095@email4pr.com

416-464-2223

