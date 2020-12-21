NYNJA Appoints Jason Liberatore as Director of Business Development

LAVALLETTE, N.J., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NYNJA, the security-first, all-in-one communications platform for mission-critical telecommunications needs, today announced that Jason Liberatore has been named Director of Business Development. In this new role, Liberatore will support NYNJA's growth by pursuing and cultivating strategic partnerships and business relationships with new and existing clients. Liberatore will report directly to the Co-Founder and CEO of NYNJA, JR Guerrieri, and work with the company's senior leadership to ensure client needs are met.

Liberatore has worked in sales and customer service for nearly a decade, specializing in building strong relationships to drive productivity while growing and maintaining impactful results. His experience has been with various companies including Vidyo, sbe Lifestyle Hospitality, and Heat Marketing, among others.

"We're thrilled to have Jason join the NYNJA family to focus on driving customer satisfaction and growing the company's base of clients who rely on our secure, feature-rich business communication platform," said Guerrieri. "Jason's extensive knowledge and experience in sales and marketing will be invaluable to support the company's growth, as businesses, governments and educators evolve from simply being able to communicate in a virtual setting, to understanding how to do it well with all-in-one, advanced technology, security, and file management resources."

"Growing client bases and revenue streams has continuously driven me throughout my career," stated Liberatore. "NYNJA's passion to be an inclusive communications platform for all mission-critical telecommunications needs stood out to me in today's competitive marketplace. I'm excited to join the company and continue to lead their business efforts, and ensure that users of the platform maximize the benefits we can deliver."

Today's announcement continues to reinforce NYNJA's commitment to build solutions to help support the communication needs of brands big and small. Please visit www.NYNJA.work to learn more about these new advanced features.

About NYNJA

NYNJA is the fastest way to collaborate and communicate in one safe and secure platform, anyplace anytime. NYNJA is an all-in-one communication platform for webinars, live stream broadcasts, group messaging with automatic translations and transcription all in one safe secure platform.

NYNJA is currently available for global commercial use and can be downloaded from the company website NYNJA.work and the Samsung Galaxy store, Google Play Store, and Apple App Store.

NYNJA lets users make voice and video calls to any communication device, schedule and run conference calls with screen sharing, and also share notes and files. The NYNJA platform features secure encryption of cloud data storage for saving messages, images and files.

